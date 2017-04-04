Mia Noriega Searight as Marcellina - Returns to the Stage in "Marriage of Figaro"

Mysterium Theater at 311 S Euclid Ave La Habra, CA 90631 will present "MARRIAGE OF FIGARO" May 5 to May 28. Tickets can be bought online at mysteriumtheater.com or by calling, (562) 697-3311 ·