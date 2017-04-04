News By Tag
Become a Better Leader - New Year Resolutions for the New Financial Year
Resolutions aren't just for one's personal life, here are a few New Year resolutions for the new financial year to help you become a better leader.
Stepping into a new year, every employee aims to perform better than themselves in comparison to the previous year. This time is especially important for those looking to grow as leaders in an organization.
For anyone who heads a team to become a good leader, he/she needs to follow a few simple things like listening to the needs of the team, trusting them, enjoy the work that they do, etc.
Here are a few resolutions that one can take for becoming a better leader for the team.
Delegation is key - Any leader needs to trust their team more so as to delegate work to them. This in turn helps in the team feeling that the manager trusts them to get the job done and also imbibes the value of responsibility in every task assigned to them.
Be the change you want to see - Changing the ways that you appreciate or motivate the team is another way to bring in a change and also build leadership skills. A new way of doing things is refreshing in the quarter for both the manager and the team.
Get talking! - Communication skills are the top priority for any leader. Ensuring that values and communication is reached out to the team in a way which will help the team and also the organization to function smoothly.
Try something new - Breaking the barrier which lies between the team and the final goal is what a manager needs to do. The team sometimes might have a creative way to achieve the target, but would never say it out loud due to the fact that there is a lot of hierarchy in the way. As a manager and a good leader, one should break this barrier and allow their team to try something new.
Be a good listener - Be open to feedback from the team about the work and the work environment. Enquiring about the productivity of individual employees and asking them how content they are with their job is essential to ask.
Taking up these New Year resolutions or rather just these guidelines can help any manager to become a better leader. A better leader sure helps in building a more work oriented and positive workforce and environment.
