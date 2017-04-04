 
Biggest Labels and Ribbons Manufacturer by Indian Barcode Corporation in Dawrka Delhi

We at Indian Barcode Corporation is the trust over above 19 years is the one of the most popular and innovative Manufacturer for different types of Labels and Ribbons and their consumables and mainly distributor for various type of the Barcode.
 
 
873_LabelsRibbons
873_LabelsRibbons
 
DWARKA, India - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- We at Indian Barcode Corporation (http://www.indianbarcode.com/) (Mindware) is the trust over above 19 years is the one of the most popular and innovative Manufacturer for different types of Labels and Ribbons and their consumables and mainly distributer for various type of the Barcode printers like Zebra, Godex, Citizen, Argox, Toshiba, Postek and many more and also Barcode Scanners like Symbol, Agrox, Honeywell, Zebra, Datalogic, Opticon and many more. It provides their services mainly in all over the India as well as other countries.

We have been perfecting systems on these very abilities. It is no wonder that we process more than 100 orders a day "for customers" in and around India and produce more than 10000 different items.

We have gained a wide appreciation in the market for offering the top quality Clothing Labels. These are available in bright colors and attractive patterns. These are manufactured using high-grade fabric and dyes, these labels are designed and made in accordance with the prevailing fashion trends and market demands.

Types Of Labels:

Ø Barcode Labels

Indian Barcode Corporation is the biggest manufacturer of barcode labels with laser and offset printing. We offer preprinted barcode tags with multi color printing on both sides and single side. These are available in a variety of paper choices both Indian and imported.


Ø Thermal Paper Rolls

Thermal paper is a special fine paper that is infused with heat-sensitive chemicals. Added along with these chemicals is a special dye. Thermal Paper Rolls we manufacture are used for any application / machinery and is offered to customers at the most reasonable prices.

These paper rolls are used in following areas:

·         Blood testing

·         Eye testing

·         Count testing's machines

·         R&D machines

·         ATM machines

·         Weighing machines


Indian Barcode corporation

S-4, Plot No-7, Pocket-7, Pankaj Plaza,

Near Metro Station, Sector-12,

Dwarka, New Delhi-110078(India).

Phone No: – +91-011-28032434, +91-011-46102688.

Email Id: – gm@indianbarcode.com

Hand phone: – 09810822688, 09717122688.

Contact Person: – Mr. Gulshan Marwah.

About us:-

Indian Barcode Corporation Established in the year 1997, at New Delhi, India. We manufacturer and supplier of wide and extensive variety of Labels, Tags, Stickers and Ribbons. we also carry out severe quality checks for every delivery to sustain overall quality in our product line. Further, our products are tested by our team of quality inspectors to guarantee fault free products.

