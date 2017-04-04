Personalized Cell Therapy Market - Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 202

Personalized Cell Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- Personalized cell therapy involves use of customized treatment for various diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases by injecting living cells into a patient's body. Cell therapy is used for various applications such as platelet transfusions, bone marrow transplantation, whole blood transfusions, packed red cell transfusions, and organ transplantation. It is used to treat neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, diabetes, and cancer. Various types of cells such as mature and immature solid tissue cells, adult stem cells, blood and bone marrow cells, and embryonic stem cells are used for personalized cell therapy. In recent years, cell therapy has received extensive acceptance among surgeons and patients due to its ability to treat various diseases. Several decades of R&D has allowed researchers to develop solutions that have otherwise eluded conventional therapeutics. This creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the global personalized cell therapy market.According to Centre for Disease Control (CDC), globally, around 14.1 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2012, leading to 8.2 million fatalities. It is projected that around 19.3 million new cases will diagnosed with cancer by 2025. Also, the prevalence of diabetes is increasing globally. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), over 415 million people are suffering from diabetes and this number is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor expected to fuel the growth of the global personalized cell therapy market.Personalized Cell Therapy Market Taxonomy:On the basis of therapeutic area, the global market is classified into:· Cardiovascular Diseases· Neurological Disorders· Inflammatory Diseases· Diabetes· Cancer· Cancer Stem Cells TherapyIncreasing government initiatives and funding for cancer and stem cell research is another major driver that propels market growth. For instance, in 2015, the National Institutes of Health invested around US$ 1,429 million in stem cell research. Stem cell therapy is one of the most promising treatment options for patients suffering from cancer. Thus, increasing funding by government is expected to drive adoption of personalized cell therapy products and services.Increasing R & D activities in personalized cell therapy sectorStem cells research offers great potential for better understanding of human development. However, the ethical and religious constraints for the use of embryonic stem cells, including human embryonic stem cell (hESC) for research, diagnosis, and treatment, could hinder growth of the personalized cell therapy market. The use of embryonic stem cells involves destruction of embryos, which is an unethical process according to certain factions of the society. In major developed countries such as Italy, Austria, Ireland, Germany, and Portugal, embryonic stem cell research is prohibited. Thus, the growth of the market could be hindered by stringent regulations for the stem cell research and its application in disease treatment.Technological advancement in products, including PCR and next generation sequencing, along with increasing investment in R&D by biotechnology companies are some of the dominant trends in the personalized cell therapy market. For instance, Osiris Therapeutics invested around US$ 299 million on research and development in 2014.Better research and product development infrastructure in developed economiesThere is a high demand for early diagnosis and prevention of chronic diseases in both developed and emerging economies. The North America personalized cell therapy market dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2016. The high prevalence of cancer and availability of advance healthcare infrastructure are some of the major factors contributing toward its large share. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, around one-third of the cancer cases occur in developed countries such as the U.S., owing to lack of physical activity, overweight or obesity, and unhealthy diet.Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Anterogen Co., Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., and AlloSource.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.