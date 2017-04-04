News By Tag
Barcelona Craft Beer Revolution and Traditional Tapas Through a Unique Tasting Experience
Barcelona Eat Local Food Tours is a family own business that strive to provide curious travelers and locals alike gastronomic experiences by delivery fascinating, amazing and world class tours in lesser known areas of Barcelona, even within touristic circuits. The new tapas and beer-lovers tour is unique in the sense that allows customers to experience their 5 senses around brews, dive into the craftsmanship of beers at a local lab and learn the basics of pairing craft beer with traditional tapas.
To date there are around 400 producers of craft beer in Spain, although it represents just a tiny fraction (0.3 percent) of the country beer market, brews are growing faster than beer-foam. Between 2008 and 2015, the sector grew 1.600%, and most of the breweries are concentrated in the Barcelona surroundings, where the Spanish beer revolution began, thanks to British brewmaster Steve Huxley.
The all-inclusive Barcelona Eat Local Tours are designed to enable tourists to discover the scenery and beautiful ambiances of the new breweries, and ancient bodegas and tapas bars, at the former fisherman's village: La Barceloneta;
Andre Arriaza says, "Since our foundation, we've been cruising the streets of Barcelona while tasting the goodness of its districts while being inspired by small businesses that give life and joy to local residents. We were built on a true passion for craft beer, gastronomy, culture and the Barcelona lifestyle. In fact, we are so proud of the work small business owners do here that we wanted to offer you an amazing chance to experience it."
Barcelona Eat Local Food Tours offers brewery and tapas, and food tours from Wednesday to Saturdays with the help of great brewery and local restaurateurs' partnerships committed to sustainable approaches. The food tour company provides customers with a one-of-a-kind, behind the curtain brewery and tapas experience. Happy customers are proven this by leaving a record of 5-star reviews on travel forums "This tour was a great way of experiencing parts (and flavours!) of Barcelona that I probably wouldn't have done otherwise, and off the main tourist trail" (Tam, TripAdvisor)
For more information visit Barcelona Eat Local Food and Beer Tours at https://www.barcelonaeatlocal.com
Andre Arriaza
***@barcelonaeatlocal.com
