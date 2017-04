Global Ranking of Indian Institute of Finance (IIF)

Contact

-- India's Delhi based(www.iif.edu)has been ranked. Also Indian Institute of Finance (IIF) is amongst top 45% in the World from among 22,068+ World Universities / Institutions of higher education.Some of the Ivy League B-Schools in the Asia Region ranking include : Singapore Inst. of Mgt (1st); IIM Ahmedabad (2nd); IIM Bangalore (12th); NUS Singapore (28th); Hiroshima Univ Japan (42nd); Nanjing Univ China (49th); XLRI (55th); AIM Philipinens (66th); IIT Bombay (83rd); HitotsubashiUniv Japan (85th); Univ of Melborne (98th); IMT Ghaziabad (105th); Korean Univ BS (106th); China Univ MMI (107th);; Goa Inst of Mgt (120th); Nirma Univ. (126th); Jamnalal Bajaj IMS (129th); IIT Madras (134th); Monash Univ (136th); Panjab University UBS 97th); Osmania Univ (210th) and others.The ranking has been released in January 2014 by Cybermetrics Lab (CCHS-CSIC), SPAIN of 1907 setup under leadership of Nobel Laureate Prof. Ramón y Cajal.) www.iif.edu founded in 1987, 31 years ago is NON-PROFIT, equal opportunity, research based, autonomous educational Institution to promote education, research, training and consulting. It is an Island of Excellence, unique and the only organization of its kind in India. IIF fosters management practice through experimental learning, creativity, innovativeness, analytical ability, a sense of hard work, commitment, devotion, discipline and nationalism with an appropriate blend of Indian ethos & values with western technology of Management to nurture talent.IIF has made distinguished scholarly contributions, acclaimed globally. It has pioneered Business finance Education in India, contributed in developing policy prescriptions, new theories & models, Its widely published research in the form of books (21) (& articles (300) has got extensive citations. Its views, expert opinions frequently appear on AIR, TV,(750) in National press (3000 Clippings); conducted and addressed seminars & conferences (900). It has an extensive network world-wide. IIF has world class infrastructure and internationally well-known faculty.IIF programs are comprehensive and designed innovatively with most updated curricula at par with international standards based on international experiences and needs of Indian business & Industry with an appropriate blend of theory & practice. Its alumni is very well placed and doing very well in life.– The Quarterly Journal of Finance, (ISSN-0970-3772/1987) -www.financeindia.orgpublished since 1987 regularly is unique in terms of contents 7 design. Each issue is of 400 pages and has an exalted board of 70 editors including 6 Nobel Laureates. FI is abstracted & indexed by more than 25 national and international agencies,Its ranked at 125top position of 22,000+ journals, with a SJIFV impact factor of 4.27. It is being rated as the 3rd best world-wide by B & E Index, American Statistical Association, USA.In Asia: http://business- schools.webometrics.info/ en/Asia_Pacifico... In World Univ/Inst. : http://www.webometrics.info/ en/asia/india? page=3