Deal Kya Hai? Launches Mobile App for both Android and iOS platform

For easier access to consumer durable and IT products, Deal Kya Hai launches it's mobile application

-- Deal Kya Hai?, an emerging e-Retail platform catering to the niche segment of Consumer durable, Home Appliances, Mobiles and IT products (CDIT), has successfully launched Android & iOS version of their mobile app, offering more convenience and user friendly features. The app has been launched for Indian buyers who could earlier buy products through their website or mobile site only. Additionally, Deal Kya Hai? Is offering a bouquet of welcome offers, assuring buyers of incredible deals in India.Since its launch in 2014, Deal Kya Hai? has created a niche for itself and today,has more conversion/click ratio than the e-Retail giants of the industry, with nearly 1.4 Lac FB followers.Mr. Amit Daga, Founder & MD, Deal Kya Hai? said, "We are ecstatic with the launch of our mobile app, which is available both on Android Play Store as well as iOS App Store. The share of online shopping happening through mobile devices are growing day-by-day and we currently clock 70% of over revenues from smartphones. Our existing customers organically downloading the app is the true testimony to our commitment, consistency and success in business.The app launch was a huge success with a remarkable 1000+ downloads achieved within hours of launch.With app this launch,we are targeting a revenue growth by 20% and eventually 50% of sales conversion will happen through mobile app."The lure of high-end affordable branded products plays a major role while buying a product and Deal Kya Hai? is the right platform that offers only genuine & branded products.The platform is powered by DBM Marketing (India) Pvt Ltd, which is direct distributor for the brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, Philips, HP, Lenovo, Havells, etc to name a few, across the country.About Deal Kya Hai?:We're not just an online shopping portal. Deal Kya Hai? is a part of a Large Distribution House - DBM Marketing India (Pvt) Ltd.We do not sell anything and everything on our website, but only selected world class brands of Electronics, Appliances & Gadgets with whom we are into direct distribution agreement. We are behind every successful e-store today in India, including Amazon, Paytm, Flipkart, Shopclues, Snapdeal, eBay etc. and have been instrumental in their success stories since their inception.Deal Kya Hai? has offices/warehouses across the country to ensure timely deliveries and excellent post-sales support. Buying on our store is as good as buying directly from the Manufacturer.