Classic R&B Supergroups Midnight Star and Zapp Headline New Music Festival
A new music Festival featuring classic R&B and Blues will be added to the events planned for the Annual Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival, Memorial Day Weekend, in Atlantic Beach SC.
Classic soul and blues artists will be spotlighted during the evening concerts, with Grammy Award winning blues superstar Bobby Rush headlining the Friday show, which also includes TK Soul and Tina Brown. Saturday night's bill features two classic R&B supergroups, Midnight Star and Zapp. Big Mucci opens the show and DJ Deja Blu will be spinning records both nights.
The Bike Festival has been around for nearly 40 years, and town leaders are giving a nod to the past by adding the kind of entertainment that was part of the event "back in the day."
"Last year, vendors and others encouraged me to add entertainment to the Festival," commented Benjamin Quattlebaum, Atlantic Beach Town Manager. "So, we (town leaders) will be pulling out all the stops to make Atlantic Beach the destination location it was in years past."
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.blackpearlmusicfestival.com, with discounted early bird options available for both VIP and general admission until May 1st.
The Black Pearl Cultural Heritage Music Festival is produced by Stable House Entertainment, CHOMCO Digital & HMN Entertainment in association with the Town of Atlantic Beach, SC. Stable House Entertainment was established in 2001 and is experienced promoting shows with major artists such as Jaheim, Jagged Edge, and Juvenile and continues to create first class events with unforgettable artists. CHOMCO Digital is a full-service entertainment company providing an array of services including event production, concert production, sound, lights, video and staffing. HMN Entertainment specializes in event management, administration and marketing.
For tickets and additional information:
Email: info@blackpearlmusicfestival.com
Visit Website: http://www.blackpearlmusicfestival.com/
Order tickets by phone: 877-710-7779
Contact
Donna Caldwell
donna@blackpearlmusicfestival.com
