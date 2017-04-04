News By Tag
Frost Wins CBR Fort Worth and the legend lives on
Tuff Hedeman lined up thirty cowboys from nine states as the celebration played out in grand style with the riders treating the crowd to five 90 point plus rides. In what started as an invitational in 1992, it is the centerpiece on the Road to Cheyenne tour with a buckle that identifies you as part of history, if you are skillful enough to win it.
"It has not really sunk in yet, I was just busy trying to do my job, stay on bulls and be the very best bull rider every jump, but it is exciting to have my name up there in history on such a prestigious event," said Frost.
"You have to block out the pressure and be the very best every time and if you can't do your job you take a chance of getting hurt, its a dangerous sport and important to stay focused."
Round One
Fourteen qualified rides ignited the capacity crowd who saw the leaderboard change four times before former World Champion Cole Echols won the round on 164 Jill's Deal. Five time World Champion Sage Kimzey kept pace with 88 points on former bull of the year, 050 Gold Buckle. Frost, who entered Fort Worth on the bubble of making the CBR World Finals roster, wasted no time trying to change that stat. He was 89.5 points on a bull he had not been on before, Uptown Funk.
"I had never seen him before but Rostockyj said he was good, he bucked and had a little suck back, but he felt good and he is the kind you want to get on," said Frost.
Number three ranked PRCA rider, Cole Melancon, would make his CBR debut count as he posted 88 points on N1 Bet'n Black. Vastbinder was second in the round with 90 points as he stepped off of 247 High Pockets
Semifinal Round
With fourteen qualified rides the top twelve scores advanced to round two where the bull power advanced as well. Louisiana cowboy Dustin Bouqet was the first man to ride two and take the lead with 175 average score. Melancon answered and stole the lead by .5 on 3713 Cheecho (Hurst). The next four riders would post scores that resulted in a four way tie with 175.5. With only three riders to go, Frost broke the log jam and went 88 points on 277 Dirty Little Secret (Harris) to lead with 177.5.
"This bull was smaller, but a hard solid bucker, he got me strung out to my finger tips and I had to keep hustling to get back and get the job done," continued Frost.
Vastbinder was rematched on the reigning Bull of the Year, Cowtown Cartel and 90.5 points later he had the lead with 180.5. Echols would buck off 138 Stanly Hart and it was now up to the judges to determine the four man qualifiers.
Shoot Out Round
CBR rules dictate the back judge score determines the outcome in the event of a tie score. Melancon would not advance and the final four would be Eli Vastbinder, Joe Frost, Caleb Sanderson, and Trey Benton.
Vastbinder selected an old friend, Crimson King whom he had ridden twice and bucked off twice. Frost selected Cowbanger also a friend with benefits as he is the only bull rider to cover this bull.
"I picked second and had studied the four man bulls before the event, I rode him (Cowbanger) at the NFR and things went good and I knew he really bucked so I had my eyes on him. He bucks hard enough to win the round on and I went with that theory," said Frost while signing autographs.
Sanderson selected Cowboy Cut and Benton in his first CBR appearance in 2017 was matched with the unridden 343 Rio. Rio was too much for Benton who won the event in 2014.
Sanderson posted first with 89 points followed by Frost with a 91.
"That bull had a lot of hop and skip in his pattern tonight – he has timing for sure, but it's different every time," laughed Frost who is carrying on the Frost family tradition that his late cousin Lane Frost made synonymous with bull riding.
As the average leader going into the Shoot Out, Vastbinder was the last man out and went 90.5 points on Crimson King leaving him a half a point shy of the jumbo check, HyO Silver buckle, and prize package. Vastbinder finished second in the event and more importantly gathered valuable points in his bid to unseat Kimzey as the World Standings leader.
World Standings
With four bull riding World Champions and eight National Finals Rodeo Qualifiers on the day sheet World Standings leaders Sage Kimzey and challenger Eli Vastbinder had their hands full. Each rode every bull they climbed on but Vastbinder by virtue of a higher average score from the first two rounds advanced to the third and capitalized on the opportunity to ride three and inch closer to Kimzey's stronghold on the CBR Standings. There are eight bull scores left on the season and just 180 points separating the top two ranked riders as they head into the final regular season event, the George Paul Memorial Bull Riding in Del Rio, Texas. Boudreaux Campbell and Jeff Askey remain in the third and fourth position with Tyler Taylor rounding out the top five.
Shoot Out Results
1,Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 91 points on 1137 Cowbanger (Cude), $9,125.00. 2, Eli Vastbinder, Statesville, NC, 90.5 on Crimson King (Winston-Loe/
