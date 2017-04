TFCU brings talk series to Manila, ties up with ABS-CBN University for 1st international event

TFCU stops over in Manila for its series of interactive discourses to connect, inspire, and empower young Filipinos through the lives and stories of Garrett Gee, Jonathan Joson, and Aisa Mijeno

-- Gauging from the vibe and the reaction of the nearly 200 young Filipinos at the heart of ABS-CBN compound on March 27, one would think that a rock concert was in progress. In truth, ABS-CBN University and TFC, ABS-CBN's global media network, just launched its first Philippine leg for TFCU Talks entitled "Make Your Mark" at the iconic Dolphy Theater in Quezon City.TFCU is TFC's outreach to Filipino college and university students worldwide, primarily through a series of interactive exchange of ideas and discourses. Launched only in November last year, its TFCU Talks through its "Dare to Dream (San Francisco) and "Breaking the Mold" (Los Angeles) events, has since been creating a buzz for successfully gathering young Filipinos who are positively impacting their hometowns in North America and the world.This time, TFCU Talks' first international event brought together three Filipinos who also made their mark at a young age: adventure journalist, digital marketerand computer engineer and innovatorABS-CBN Managing Director for North Americasaid that it's about time the company takes heed of the rising influence of the next generation of Filipinos. She said: "I think it's a good time to be Filipino in America because the world is taking notice of Filipino talent in various fields such as business and technology, fashion, food and entertainment. Through TFCU Talks themed events, 'Dare to Dream' and 'Breaking the Mold,' we aim to inspire young Filipino Americans to be part of the movement of Filipino millennials who dare to pursue big dreams and ultimately succeed, because of their depth of talent, confidence and passion."De Jesus added: "Filipino millennials back in the Philippines are also achievers in their own right, so we hope to share the TFCU Talks experience with them and spark that passion by giving them the inspiration so they will be able to turn their dreams into tangible projects and eventually effect meaningful change."Leading the lineup of remarkable young Filipinos in TFCU Talks in Manila is tech entrepreneur and adventure journalist Gee of the social media sensation,. Gee is a Filipino American who created an app and sold it to Snapchat, earning his millions before reaching the age of 30.With 54 million dollars in savings, it would have been easy for Gee to cruise through life. But instead, he advised, "Don't get comfortable. Comfort never was happiness. You can get comfortable for a little bit. That's when life stops." He adds, "None of this (success) is going to matter if I can't take this situation and make something special of it."He currently travels the world full-time with his young family of four on a shoestring budget, not even touching his pot money, visiting, and most importantly, promoting local communities. During the talk, Gee also proudly revealed his upcoming project with ABS-CBN International, "Discovering Routes" a digital travel and reality series. He added, "And the great thing about this project is that I'll get to go back to the Philippines!"For the youngest recipient of the Young Market Masters Award (YMMA) and Google Philippines Industry Manager for Performance Marketing, Joson stated that young Filipinos and people in general have to set a bar at a certain point and find a mentor. He summed all his valuable life lessons in five tips: 1. make mistakes; 2. create value; 3. measure everything; and 4. take control.Computer engineer and team lead of the inventors of the SALt (Sustainable Alternative Lighting Technology) Lamp, Mijeno, knows too well the responsibility that comes with being female in male-dominated industries. She dispelled myths about succeeding in a male-dominated society and said, "The misconception is pursuing your passion. What you need to learn is what you're good at. When you're good at something, you tend to love it." Mijeno's passion was recognized by no less than former US Presidentat the 2016 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Manila."Make Your Mark" in Manila was co-presented by ABS-CBN University and TFCU as part of their mission to serve Filipinos through experiences that inspire them to become better versions of themselves. ABS-CBN Universityadvised students: "Learn ways of doing things better --- this is why ABS-CBN University is in partnership with TFCU to bring the TFCU Talks to Manila."TFCU Talks in Manila brought inspiration to college and post-graduate students, some elected by their universities and colleges, as well as administrative officers, student organization representatives and publications of the Philippines Top 100 schools ( http://www.4icu.org/ ph . Also in attendance are selected high-performing students from the Eugenio Lopez Jr. Center for Media Arts Senior High School.Providing an equally stirring performance to cap the event wasWatch out for the full version of TFCU Talks in Manila on facebook and TFC digital properties. Filipinos in North America can catch the next TFCU Talks on April 22 in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.For more information on TFCU Talks, visit facebook.com/TFCUniversityConnect with fellow global Filipinos and visit facebook.com/KapamilyaTFC or follow us on Twitter and IG.