 
News By Tag
* SBA 8a Consultants
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rockville
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

New joint venture formed to help small disadvantaged businisses to become SBA 8(a) certified

The former SBA head of 8(a) program eligibility has joined forces with the nation's most experienced 8(a) application consultant to create a new consulting practice dedicated exclusively to getting eligible small businesses 8(a) certified.
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The recently retired director of the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Division of Program Certification and Eligibility – who spent 27 years reviewing each of over 35,000 8(a) applications and deciding whether to recommend approval of decline of each one - has entered into a new joint venture with ARA Consulting, LLC, the SBA 8(a) certification expert consultant with the nations' longest track record of successful applications (over 34 years).  The name of the new joint venture is SBA-GOV. SBA-GOV will focus exclusively on assisting eligible small businesses to apply for SBA 8(a) Program certification.

Combining the efforts and experience of these top experts has created a new degree of expertise that has never before been available to prospective 8(a) applicants. No consulting practice up to now has ever been able to bring together that level of intimate knowledge of SBA priorities and procedures with that many years of experience preparing successful 8(a) application packages.

It will now be possible for prospective applicants for SBA 8(a) certification to retain expert SBA 8(a) consultants that will really be able to get them past the many hurdles of applying for 8(a) program certification – and get them approved on their first try.

www.sba-gov.us
End
Source:
Email:***@sba-gov.gov
Phone:3018417683
Tags:SBA 8a Consultants
Industry:Business
Location:Rockville - Maryland - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share