New joint venture formed to help small disadvantaged businisses to become SBA 8(a) certified
The former SBA head of 8(a) program eligibility has joined forces with the nation's most experienced 8(a) application consultant to create a new consulting practice dedicated exclusively to getting eligible small businesses 8(a) certified.
Combining the efforts and experience of these top experts has created a new degree of expertise that has never before been available to prospective 8(a) applicants. No consulting practice up to now has ever been able to bring together that level of intimate knowledge of SBA priorities and procedures with that many years of experience preparing successful 8(a) application packages.
It will now be possible for prospective applicants for SBA 8(a) certification to retain expert SBA 8(a) consultants that will really be able to get them past the many hurdles of applying for 8(a) program certification – and get them approved on their first try.
