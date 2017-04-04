MUSIC FOR THE MIND Series to Present Violinist Gareth Johnson & Pianist Dr. Robin Arrigo in Concert

Gareth Johnson

-- Kretzer Piano Music Foundation'sMUSIC FOR THE MIND Concert SeriesTo Present 'From Baroque to Bruno Mars'With Acclaimed Violinist Gareth Johnson& Dr. Robin Arrigo on PianoIn the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlaceTuesday, April 18, at 7 pm(West Palm Beach, FL – April 6, 2017) The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation's popular MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert series will return next month with From Baroque to Bruno Mars performed by acclaimed violinist Gareth Johnson. Dr. Robin Arrigo will accompany him on the piano for an unforgettable night of music performed by two charismatic and energetic musicians. The concert will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 pm, in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.Gareth Johnson holds a master's degree from the Lynn Conservatory of Music in Boca Raton and travels the world as a soloist, master teacher, and educator. He is a dedicated composer and arranger of Contemporary, Classical, New Age, and Hip Hop music. Johnson has won numerous competitions and prizes throughout the United States and Europe playing on an 1840 J.B. Vuillaume violin.In addition to accompanying Gareth Johnson, Robin Arrigo will also perform several solo numbers. Recently named a Yamaha artist, Robin Arrigo received a Bachelor of Music in piano performance and Master of Music Education from Florida State University. She also has a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Accompanying and Chamber Music from the University of Miami. Dr. Arrigo has spent the last few summers studying and concertizing in France, Spain and Italy, and has written two piano transcriptions of a newly discovered Mendelssohn's:Their Music in History (Oxford Press). She is listed in the Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Education, and Who's Who Among Women. Arrigo's talented daughter Amanda will also perform on cello.From Baroque to Bruno Mars will include a number of audience favorites, including "Spring" from Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Ravel's Tzigane, Rimsky-Korsakov's Flight of the Bumblebee, the Theme from Game of Thrones, Happy by Pharrell Williams, and Treasure by Bruno Mars.Kretzer Piano Music Foundation of Jupiter sponsors this MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert series. Proceeds benefit the "Keyboards for Kids" group piano classes for more than 100 inner-city school children at the Center for Creative Education. Help us change lives by attending and supporting this concert.About MUSIC FOR THE MIND:Held on the third Tuesday of every month in the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlace, MUSIC FOR THE MIND concerts feature musical groups from Palm Beach County. Beginning in 2002, MUSIC FOR THE MIND has provided 11,000 young musicians with an opportunity to perform, while generating more than $630,000 to help promote music in our schools and community. For more information, please visit www.kretzerpiano.com/kpmf.Available for Interview:Kathi KretzerKretzer Piano561.748.0036kkretzer@kretzerpiano.com