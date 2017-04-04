News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Natividad Medical Center Announces Certified Farmer's Market Every Wednesday from 11:00am-3:30pm
Enter our Reusable Bag drawing to win a bag full of farmers' market fruits, vegetables, and flowers.
Natividad Medical Center offers a Certified Farmers' Market every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Farmers' Market is located at 1441 Constitution Blvd., outside of building 200-Out Patient Services and is part of Natividad Medical Center's ongoing commitment to promote wellness and healthy eating among Natividad Medical Center's staff, patients and their families.
At Natividad Medical Center's Certified Farmers' Market run by Everyone's Harvest, shoppers will find fresh quality fruits and vegetables (many certified organic), beautiful flowers, live plants, and unique gifts from small-scale family farmers and local independent businesses. By shopping at Natividad Medical Center's California Certified Farmers' Market you are supporting local California growers and entrepreneurs in the Salinas community.
Join us for our grand opening on Wednesday, May 17th, for a nutritious celebration!
At noon on May 17, Everyone's Harvest staff member Lupita Murillo will present a healthy snack to sample, plus offer a free recipe card for "Healthy Lunch Wraps."
The farmers' market will feature regular cooking demos and tastings in which local chefs, Everyone's Harvest team members and hospital staff members will demonstrate cooking tips and techniques. Attendees of these demos can enjoy a sample of the featured recipe and take home a recipe card. In addition, the first 15 participants will receive $10 in produce vouchers!
The cooking demonstration dates and chefs will also be posted at Everyone's Harvest's webpage at everyonesharvest.org. Here's a list of upcoming demos:
>May 17th — Tasting. Everyone's Harvest staff member Lupita Murillo will present a healthy snack to sample, plus a free recipe card: "Healthy Lunch Wraps."
>May 24th — Educational demo. Dr. Kent will have a visual demonstration on suggestions for eating more fruits and vegetables and less sugar for better health.
>June 21st — Demonstration by Carmel Honey Company founder and owner Jake Reisdorf, who will discuss several ways to use honey as part of healthful eating
>July 26th — Tasting. Everyone's Harvest's intern, Mason, will make a healthy snack to sample, plus a free recipe card: "Blackberry Energy Bites."
>Aug. 2nd — Chef Demonstration with Chef Sherrie Ransom.
>Aug. 9th — Tasting. A staff member will make a healthy snack to sample, plus a free recipe card.
>Sept. 20th — Chef Demonstration with Chef Rondi Robison.
>Oct. 11th — Tasting. Everyone's Harvest's intern, Mason, will make a healthy snack to sample, plus a free recipe card: "Rainbow Rolls."
>Oct. 25th — Tasting. Everyone's Harvest's intern, Mason, will make a healthy snack to sample, plus a free recipe card: "Nectarine/Black Bean Salad."
For more information on Natividad Medical Center Certified Farmer's' Market contact:
Everyone's Harvest
Contact: Reid Norris, Executive Director
Tel: (831) 384-6961
Fax: (831) 883-3310
www.everyonesharvest.org
For information on Natividad Medical Center contact Marci Bracco (831) 747-7455.
Background on Natividad Medical Center (NMC)
Owned and operated by Monterey County, NMC is a 172-bed, acute-care hospital providing health care services to county residents for more than 132 years. Based in Salinas, California, NMC offers inpatient, outpatient, emergency, diagnostic and specialty medical care. NMC provides more than 34,000 patient days of care each year and has more than 52,000 emergency department visits per year. NMC is a Level II Trauma Center providing the immediate availability of specialized personnel, equipment and services to treat the most severe and critical injuries. NMC's Trauma Center is a vital community service locally that saves lives and eliminates the need to fly critically injured patients to a distant trauma center. NMC is ranked No. 1 in newborn deliveries in Monterey County and is the only teaching hospital on the Central Coast through its affiliation with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). With a medical staff of more than 300 physicians, NMC's mission is to continually monitor and improve the health of the people, including the vulnerable, in Monterey County through coordinated, affordable high-quality health care. For more information, please call 831-755-4111 or visit www.natividad.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse