Become a magayo Partner in one of the World's Most Lucrative Industries: Lottery BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- magayo Software & Solutions, an award-winning lottery software developer, designer, and implementer, this week announced the launch of their Partner Programs - an Affiliate Program with 30% commission and a Reseller Program with discounts of 40% to 70%.



Borne from a passion for providing only the best lottery software to customers worldwide, magayo Lotto software and magayo Pick software are 5-star awarded lottery software with real testimonials attributing to the winning potential.



"With our lottery software, customers need to only check out our testimonials and reviews to know we're the real deal," said Albert Ang, Founder and Owner of magayo Software & Solutions. "Starting this month, we are expanding our outreach efforts by offering both a Reseller Program and an Affiliate Program for companies and individuals intent on earning a steady stream of income."



For the Affiliate Program, interested users need to own a website and have an interest in selling the software online. By participating, they have access to a high commission of 30% for every sale. For the Reseller Program, individuals and companies can sell online or offline, as well as from their websites that accept payments, and enjoy discounts from 40% to 70%.



"We're passionate about making our effective and award-winning lottery software available to as many people as possible, which is why we're asking everyone to spread the word on the rollout of our new programs today," said Albert. "This is a win-win partnership and we will definitely help our affiliates and resellers to succeed."



A recent Jackpot winner on March 4, 2017 endorsed magayo Lotto software, further adding to the software's impressive testimonials. magayo Lotto software was also reviewed and rated by CNET a few years ago, coming out with a high-class accreditation. Today, magayo Lotto software is available in 4 languages – English, Spanish, Portuguese and Simplified Chinese.



Both magayo Lotto software and magayo Pick software support a total of more than 550 lottery games in over 80 countries. This is probably the most comprehensive coverage of lottery games by any lottery software in the market.



magayo's lottery software is also available on Android in Google Play Store. magayo's Android apps are specifically designed for quick ticket generation and they are targeted at those users without a Windows desktop or laptop computer.



Lastly, magayo Software & Solutions also offers lottery data APIs and WordPress lottery plugin for displaying lottery results in apps, websites and WordPress blogs. magayo has various flexible API plans to meet individual needs, enabling participants to upgrade or downgrade their plan at any time.



By using magayo's lottery data API, it becomes extremely easy for users to retrieve the lottery draw results, the lottery game information and the lottery jackpot through a simple API request. Both the lottery data APIs and the WordPress lottery plugin support over 550 lottery games in the world.



For more information, or to take part in the new program availabilities today, visit:



Contact

magayo Software & Solutions

***@magayo.com magayo Software & Solutions End -- magayo Software & Solutions, an award-winning lottery software developer, designer, and implementer, this week announced the launch of their Partner Programs - anwithcommission and awith discounts ofBorne from a passion for providing only the best lottery software to customers worldwide,andare 5-star awarded lottery software with real testimonials attributing to the winning potential."With our lottery software, customers need to only check out our testimonials and reviews to know we're the real deal," said Albert Ang, Founder and Owner of magayo Software & Solutions. "Starting this month, we are expanding our outreach efforts by offering both a Reseller Program and an Affiliate Program for companies and individuals intent on earning a steady stream of income."For the Affiliate Program, interested users need to own a website and have an interest in selling the software online. By participating, they have access to a high commission of 30% for every sale. For the Reseller Program, individuals and companies can sell online or offline, as well as from their websites that accept payments, and enjoy discounts from 40% to 70%."We're passionate about making our effective and award-winning lottery software available to as many people as possible, which is why we're asking everyone to spread the word on the rollout of our new programs today," said Albert. "This is a win-win partnership and we will definitely help our affiliates and resellers to succeed."A recent Jackpot winner on March 4, 2017 endorsed magayo Lotto software, further adding to the software's impressive testimonials. magayo Lotto software was also reviewed and rated by CNET a few years ago, coming out with a high-class accreditation. Today, magayo Lotto software is available in 4 languages – English, Spanish, Portuguese and Simplified Chinese.Both magayo Lotto software and magayo Pick software support a total of more than 550 lottery games in over 80 countries. This is probably the most comprehensive coverage of lottery games by any lottery software in the market.magayo's lottery software is also available on Android in Google Play Store. magayo's Android apps are specifically designed for quick ticket generation and they are targeted at those users without a Windows desktop or laptop computer.Lastly, magayo Software & Solutions also offersandfor displaying lottery results in apps, websites and WordPress blogs. magayo has various flexible API plans to meet individual needs, enabling participants to upgrade or downgrade their plan at any time.By using magayo's lottery data API, it becomes extremely easy for users to retrieve the lottery draw results, the lottery game information and the lottery jackpot through a simple API request. Both the lottery data APIs and the WordPress lottery plugin support over 550 lottery games in the world.For more information, or to take part in the new program availabilities today, visit: www.magayo.com Source : magayo Software & Solutions Email : ***@magayo.com Tags : Lottery Software , Lottery results , Affiliate Program , Reseller Program , Lottery Api , Wordpres Plugin , Affiliates , Resellers Industry : Affiliate program , Games , Software Location : Brooklyn - New York - United States

London City - London, Greater - England

Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Sydney - New South Wales - Australia Subject : Partnerships Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

