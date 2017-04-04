News By Tag
HighPoint Technology and VB Consulting Form Partnership to Improve Student Success
VB Consulting provides consulting services for higher education clients at 2-year, undergraduate, and graduate colleges and universities, both nationally and internationally. While services are customized per client, common areas of expertise include HCM and Financials Systems, software customizations, and ERP implementation of products such as Oracle's PeopleSoft Campus Solutions.
VB Consulting services complement HighPoint's suite of PeopleSoft-based product solutions. HighPoint has been consulting with higher learning institutions for more than a decade, bringing to market highly targeted products that expand the functionality of PeopleSoft Campus Solutions while addressing specific pain points. HighPoint products are purposely designed to enable students and faculty to seamlessly execute tasks more efficiently with access to real-time data.
"The partnership brings together two companies committed to improving student outcomes through advising, enrollment, registration, financial aid and degree planning," says George Amalor, founder and CEO of HighPoint Technology. "Combining our efforts with those of VB Consulting will solidify our stance as leaders in higher education innovation as we improve student outcomes."
"We've been consulting with higher learning institutions for years," says Valaurie Lee, founder at VB Consulting. "We love the work that HighPoint is doing in this space and it just made sense to partner together to drive more impact in student success."
Higher learning institutions are already benefitting from the strategic partnership. Los Rios Community College hired VB Consulting to expand their PeopleSoft Academic Advisement set-up and was attracted to the added capabilities that HighPoint products brought to the table. "PeopleSoft is a great student information system, but we realized we could leverage greater service functionality for our students and staff from the bolt-on solutions of HighPoint and the expertise of VB Consulting,"
About HighPoint Technology
HighPoint (https://www.mhighpoint.com/
About VB Consulting
Headquartered in Atlanta, VB Consulting (http://vb-consultinginc.com/
