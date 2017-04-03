Trump Tomahawks Syrian Airfield While Serving Eggrolls to Chinese Premier Xi

Twenty-four hours later Assad's continued his genocide from the same airfield, al Shaybat

-- The American President, Donald Trump, laments the children of Idlib, Syria, as they laid in muddy streets gulping for oxygen just as a fish out of water. Boo hoo. There was no epiphany. Trump had an "Ah ha" moment (or was it Bannon's?). Let's see, "What does this button do?"Perhaps these are the same children that Trump blocked with his Muslim Travel Ban from finding refuge in the United States.After six years of conflict, the United States must do more to help Syrians whose lives have been shattered by violence.The shame of Trump's dithering with his administration's illegal Muslim ban puts every Syrian child and family in the crosshairs of Bashar Hafez al-Assad's atrocious, horrific chemical attacks. In his few weeks as President, Trump released two different executive orders blocking refugees and has repeatedly called out Syrian families and painted them as a terror threat.The refugees impacted by Trump's decision are among the world's most vulnerable people – the children - who are simply trying to find a safe place to live after fleeing this unconscionable violence and murder. Instead of affirming the values of the United States by granting safety and protection to refugees, Trump's Executive Orders breaks with more than 40 years of bipartisan American policy – and over 200 years of American tradition.Americans are still shocked and horrified by the images we saw following the chemical weapons attack in Syria. The people of Syria, and especially the children, need our help more than ever. That is why Trump must fumigate his illegal Muslim bans. By slamming the door on innocent children and their families in their hour of need, Trump has created the worst refugee crisis in modern history.Missiles were launched about 4:40 a.m. local time from US Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the USS Ross and USS Porter. The air strike of 60 Tomahawk missiles targeted the al-Shayrat air base in Homs province, from which the Syrian militarylaunched the chemical weapons attack against civilians Tuesday.The media fawning over Trump's pushing the Tomahawk button has the White House crowing about how many points this action will uptick his approval rating. "Bombings do not make anyone presidential,"quoted two former presidents. From the Missouri Ozark mountains, Trump surrogate, Dr. Gina Loudon, praised her president with, "A tremendous finish to Trump's most successful week in his 79 days as Commander-in-Chief."A White House spokesperson reported, "They took out the military base."Whoa, cowboys. No, they didn't. Planes were taking off with bombs 24 hours later. Trump's reckless attack was to outshine his predecessor, Barak Obama, and, to prove to the foreign media community that he has zero ties to Putin.Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, (HI-2) stated emphatically, "What President Trump did was illegal. Not only did he lack the Congressional authorization to launch a military strike against Syria, he jeopardized the legitimacy of future attacks on chemical assets on other regime air bases used to deliver them."There is a reason our Constitution is written to require Congressional approval to declare war on another country -- so the people of our country have a voice and so our nation isn't heedlessly thrown into a war without a clear goal, strategy and endgame. The stakes of war are too high to allow one individual, specifically this president, to unilaterally and rashly make such a grave decision for our entire country, indeed the world.1) Trump's first reversal of former President Obama's executive actions was DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA saved undocumented children from being torn away from their families and deported to their Latin birth countries.2) The Executive Orders signed by Trump are extremely harmful to immigrant children and families throughout Mexico and Central American. They are exposed to trauma by death squads in their native countries. Children do not immigrate, they flee. They came to the U.S. seeking safe haven only to be sent back, perhaps to their death.3) Two Trump cabinet appointees have failed to affirm President Obama's executive actions to protect transgender students and students with disabilities. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos from her perch in Trump's cabinet is set to dismantle LGBT rights in American schools.4) As Senator from Alabama, Jeff Sessions, now Trump's Attorney General, argued against federal protections for students with disabilities as part of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act - citing efforts to place disabled pupils in mainstream classrooms as the reason for bad behavior in the US public school system.5) Transgender young people and students with disabilities face tragically high rates of discrimination and bullying, and they needed a government to stand up for them — not to attack them.6) The National School Lunch Act, which provides free and reduced-cost lunches to more than 31 million kids in U.S. public schools is currently on the chopping block, thanks to Republicans. This program has existed since 1946 when it was signed into law by then-President Harry S. Truman.Congresswoman Gabbard sums up Trump's reckless escalation towards the Syrian government; "He will make things worse for the Syrian people, not better. Have we learned nothing from our invasions of Iraq and Libya? The overthrow of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi, brutal dictators who attacked their own people, has resulted in hundreds of thousands more civilians killed, millions more refugees, trillions of dollars wasted, and the strengthening of al-Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist organizations. We risk the same outcome in Syria if we overthrow the Syrian government.Ultimately, this attack on Syria not only puts more children in danger, it brings the United States and Russia closer to a direct military confrontation."