KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Casting Call announced

KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Inspired with the Old Bollywood Song, Tere Ghar Ke Samne. This Film is High profile film, with big budget.

Zarra Akhtar

Zarra Akhtar

-- KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Inspired with the Old Bollywood Song, Tere Ghar Ke Samne. This Film is High profile film, with big budget.Details of MovieGenere Romantic Comedy Family DramaProduction KKOFFEE Motion Pictures LimitedDirector Mr. Anil SharmaProducer Mr. Vinay MaheshwariDistribution Etheater LLCFinanced by Adda FinanceCsting Agency INDIAN Model Management CompanyCasting Director Mr. Auysh MahelBudget Rs. 89 CroreLanguage 4 LanguageScreen 769 ScreensPlot of Movie: Story of Movie is based on very old concept of romance where the father of girl says bring this i will give marry daughter to Hero. Story starts at UK, where the girl and her family lives. TThe family of girls come to India to meet some relatives, thus the guy and girl met and fall in love. Thus Romance starts, than the condition comes into play. The guy accepts the chalange, and thus turned to UK and how he got.. and all these into movie. Awesome script with great screenplay.Specification of Movie:Runtime 2 hr 18 min (138 min)Sound Mix Dolby Digital I DatasatColor ColorAspect Ratio 2.35 : 1Camera Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series LensesNegative Format Codex ARRIRAWCinematographic Process Digital Intermediate (master format)Panavision (anamorphic)(source format)Printed Film Format D-CinemaFilm Location:London: 25 Days ScheduleChandigarah:25 Days ScheduleTotal: 50 Days Shoot Schedule1. Shruti (Lead Actress), 20 to 35 yearsHeight: 5'2 to 6'0Slim, Dance and good Hindi and englishPassport: YesExposure- YesBold Scene- YesPay- Rs. 20 lakh to 50 Lakh2. Aman (Lead Actor), 20 to 35 yearsHeight: 5'11 to 6'3Athletic, Dance and good Hindi and englishPassport: YesPay- Rs 30 Lakh to 1 Crore3. Male Character Artist, 40 to 60 Years (2 in Number)Passport: YesRs. 10 Lakh to 30 Lakh4. Female Character Artist, 35 to 55 Years (2 in numbers)Passport: YesRs. 10 Lakh to 30 Lakh5. Child Artist, 2 to 4 Years (2 in Number)Passport: YesRs. 5 Lakh to 15 Lakh6. Supporting artist (Comic Male Artist, 20 to 35 YearsPassport: YesRs. 15 Lakh to 25 Lakh7. Other Cast.Crew:Looking for assistant director, experience., assistant video editor.Procedure of Selection:Submission of profile with video audition link. (Freshers also apply)Once Shortlisted, than online Audition.After selection through Audition, signing than advance at London.Schedule of MovieCasting closes: April 11, 2017Signing: April 25, 2017Mahurat: May 13, 2017Contact for Casting:Auysh MahelIndian Model Management CompanyMail: afpconsultant@gmail.comCall/Whats app: +33-644640999Abour KKOFFEEA Wish! A Hope! A Dream! This is where all good things start. Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited. KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.