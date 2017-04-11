 
News By Tag
* KKOFFEE Motion Pictures
* ADDA Finance
* INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543


KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Casting Call announced

KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Inspired with the Old Bollywood Song, Tere Ghar Ke Samne. This Film is High profile film, with big budget.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* KKOFFEE Motion Pictures
* ADDA Finance
* INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Projects

MUMBAI, India - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Inspired with the Old Bollywood Song, Tere Ghar Ke Samne. This Film is High profile film, with big budget.

Details of Movie

Genere          Romantic Comedy Family Drama

Production         KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited

Director          Mr. Anil Sharma

Producer          Mr. Vinay Maheshwari

Distribution         Etheater LLC

Financed by       Adda Finance

Csting Agency     INDIAN Model Management Company

Casting Director   Mr. Auysh Mahel

Budget          Rs. 89 Crore

Language          4 Language

Screen          769 Screens

Plot of Movie: Story of Movie is based on very old concept of romance where the father of girl says bring this i will give marry daughter to Hero. Story starts at UK, where the girl and her family lives. TThe family of girls come to India to meet some relatives, thus the guy and girl met and fall in love. Thus Romance starts, than the condition comes into play. The guy accepts the chalange, and thus turned to UK and how he got.. and all these into movie. Awesome script with great screenplay.

Specification of Movie:

Runtime  2 hr 18 min (138 min)
Sound Mix  Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color  Color
Aspect Ratio  2.35 : 1
Camera  Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format  Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process  Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic) (source format)
Printed Film Format  D-Cinema

Film Location:

London: 25 Days Schedule

Chandigarah: 25 Days Schedule

Total: 50 Days Shoot Schedule

Roles

1. Shruti (Lead Actress), 20 to 35 years

Height: 5'2 to 6'0

Slim, Dance and good Hindi and english

Passport: Yes

Exposure- Yes

Bold Scene- Yes

Pay- Rs. 20 lakh to 50 Lakh

2. Aman (Lead Actor), 20 to 35 years

Height: 5'11 to 6'3

Athletic, Dance and good Hindi and english

Passport: Yes

Pay- Rs 30 Lakh to 1 Crore

3. Male Character Artist, 40 to 60 Years (2 in Number)

Passport: Yes

Rs. 10 Lakh to 30 Lakh

4. Female Character Artist, 35 to 55 Years (2 in numbers)

Passport: Yes

Rs. 10 Lakh to 30 Lakh

5. Child Artist, 2 to 4 Years (2 in Number)

Passport: Yes

Rs. 5 Lakh to 15 Lakh

6. Supporting artist (Comic Male Artist, 20 to 35 Years

Passport: Yes

Rs. 15 Lakh to 25 Lakh

7. Other Cast.

Crew:

Looking for assistant director, experience., assistant video editor.

Procedure of Selection:

Submission of profile with video audition link. (Freshers also apply)

Once Shortlisted, than online Audition.

After selection through Audition, signing than advance at London.

Schedule of Movie

Casting closes: April 11, 2017

Signing: April 25, 2017

Mahurat: May 13, 2017

Contact for Casting:

Auysh Mahel

Indian Model Management Company

Mail: afpconsultant@gmail.com

Call/Whats app: +33-644640999

Abour KKOFFEE

A Wish! A Hope! A Dream!  This is where all good things start.  Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited.  KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.

KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments: KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.

Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.

Contact
Zarra Akhtar
***@etheaterllc.in
End
Source:KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES
Email:***@etheaterllc.in Email Verified
Tags:KKOFFEE Motion Pictures, ADDA Finance, INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share