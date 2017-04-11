News By Tag
KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Casting Call announced
KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Inspired with the Old Bollywood Song, Tere Ghar Ke Samne. This Film is High profile film, with big budget.
Details of Movie
Genere Romantic Comedy Family Drama
Production KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited
Director Mr. Anil Sharma
Producer Mr. Vinay Maheshwari
Distribution Etheater LLC
Financed by Adda Finance
Csting Agency INDIAN Model Management Company
Casting Director Mr. Auysh Mahel
Budget Rs. 89 Crore
Language 4 Language
Screen 769 Screens
Plot of Movie: Story of Movie is based on very old concept of romance where the father of girl says bring this i will give marry daughter to Hero. Story starts at UK, where the girl and her family lives. TThe family of girls come to India to meet some relatives, thus the guy and girl met and fall in love. Thus Romance starts, than the condition comes into play. The guy accepts the chalange, and thus turned to UK and how he got.. and all these into movie. Awesome script with great screenplay.
Specification of Movie:
Runtime 2 hr 18 min (138 min)
Sound Mix Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color Color
Aspect Ratio 2.35 : 1
Camera Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic)
Printed Film Format D-Cinema
Film Location:
London: 25 Days Schedule
Chandigarah:
Total: 50 Days Shoot Schedule
Roles
1. Shruti (Lead Actress), 20 to 35 years
Height: 5'2 to 6'0
Slim, Dance and good Hindi and english
Passport: Yes
Exposure- Yes
Bold Scene- Yes
Pay- Rs. 20 lakh to 50 Lakh
2. Aman (Lead Actor), 20 to 35 years
Height: 5'11 to 6'3
Athletic, Dance and good Hindi and english
Passport: Yes
Pay- Rs 30 Lakh to 1 Crore
3. Male Character Artist, 40 to 60 Years (2 in Number)
Passport: Yes
Rs. 10 Lakh to 30 Lakh
4. Female Character Artist, 35 to 55 Years (2 in numbers)
Passport: Yes
Rs. 10 Lakh to 30 Lakh
5. Child Artist, 2 to 4 Years (2 in Number)
Passport: Yes
Rs. 5 Lakh to 15 Lakh
6. Supporting artist (Comic Male Artist, 20 to 35 Years
Passport: Yes
Rs. 15 Lakh to 25 Lakh
7. Other Cast.
Crew:
Looking for assistant director, experience., assistant video editor.
Procedure of Selection:
Submission of profile with video audition link. (Freshers also apply)
Once Shortlisted, than online Audition.
After selection through Audition, signing than advance at London.
Schedule of Movie
Casting closes: April 11, 2017
Signing: April 25, 2017
Mahurat: May 13, 2017
Contact for Casting:
Auysh Mahel
Indian Model Management Company
Mail: afpconsultant@
Call/Whats app: +33-644640999
Abour KKOFFEE
A Wish! A Hope! A Dream! This is where all good things start. Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited. KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.
KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:
Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.
Contact
Zarra Akhtar
***@etheaterllc.in
End
