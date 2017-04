AZ Med Tec Announces Global Distribution of Medical Laser Fibers

-- AZ Med Tec announces global distribution of medical laser fibers MADE IN AMERICA in a state-of-the-art facility with German Design and Engineering., with affordable prices and the shortest delivery times found anywhere on the market. This includes our custom made surgical fibers andAll medical fibers meet the requirements of FDA's GMP and are cleared under the 510K.and available for broad diameter ranges from 150 to 1000μm fiber core diameter. Our medical fibers can be used with all cleared surgical lasers that have SMA 905 connectors.AZ Med Tec is a global distributor of medical laser fibers for use in general surgery, ENT, urology.. We offer private label medical fibers as well as customer-optimized designs.We provide, and are the best partner you could have for your customer service needs, response time, and lead time. AZ Med Tec offers single-use and reusable medical laser fibers. Trust AZ Med Tec to deliver superior medical fibers on time, every time.which can cause damage to the scope, laser delivery device, as well as the laser itself. Reducing leakage also prevents the operator and patient from being burned.Contact:Marie Sivec, PresidentAZ Med Tecwww.azmedtec.com