Global Distribution of Medical Laser Fibers
AZ Med Tec Announces Global Distribution of Medical Laser Fibers
We are distributing the highest quality medical laser fibers in the industry, with affordable prices and the shortest delivery times found anywhere on the market. This includes our custom made surgical fibers and custom labeled surgical fibers.
All medical fibers meet the requirements of FDA's GMP and are cleared under the 510K. AZ Med Tec provides medical laser fibers that are ISO certified and available for broad diameter ranges from 150 to 1000μm fiber core diameter. Our medical fibers can be used with all cleared surgical lasers that have SMA 905 connectors.
AZ Med Tec is a global distributor of medical laser fibers for use in general surgery, ENT, urology. All of our medical fibers are MADE IN THE U.S.A. in a state-of-the-
We provide exceptional quality medical fibers, and are the best partner you could have for your customer service needs, response time, and lead time. AZ Med Tec offers single-use and reusable medical laser fibers.
Trust AZ Med Tec to deliver superior medical fibers on time, every time. Our medical fibers prevent energy leakage which can cause damage to the scope, laser delivery device, as well as the laser itself. Reducing leakage also prevents the operator and patient from being burned.
Marie Sivec, President
AZ Med Tec
www.azmedtec.com
