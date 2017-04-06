 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Global Distribution of Medical Laser Fibers

AZ Med Tec Announces Global Distribution of Medical Laser Fibers
 
MEDICAL FIBERS
MEDICAL FIBERS
MESA, Ariz. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- AZ Med Tec announces global distribution of medical laser fibers MADE IN AMERICA in a state-of-the-art facility with German Design and Engineering.

We are distributing the highest quality medical laser fibers in the industry, with affordable prices and the shortest delivery times found anywhere on the market. This includes our custom made surgical fibers and custom labeled surgical fibers.

All medical fibers meet the requirements of FDA's GMP and are cleared under the 510K. AZ Med Tec provides medical laser fibers that are ISO certified and available for broad diameter ranges from 150 to 1000μm fiber core diameter. Our medical fibers can be used with all cleared surgical lasers that have SMA 905 connectors.

AZ Med Tec is a global distributor of medical laser fibers for use in general surgery, ENT, urology. All of our medical fibers are MADE IN THE U.S.A. in a state-of-the-art facility. We offer private label medical fibers as well as customer-optimized designs.

We provide exceptional quality medical fibers, and are the best partner you could have for your customer service needs, response time, and lead time. AZ Med Tec offers single-use and reusable medical laser fibers.

Trust AZ Med Tec to deliver superior medical fibers on time, every time. Our medical fibers prevent energy leakage which can cause damage to the scope, laser delivery device, as well as the laser itself. Reducing leakage also prevents the operator and patient from being burned.

Contact:

Marie Sivec, President
AZ Med Tec
www.azmedtec.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12632098/1
End
Source:
Email:***@azmedtec.com Email Verified
Tags:Medical Fibers, Medical Laser Fibers
Industry:Medical
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Canberra - New South Wales - Australia
Sao Paulo - São Paulo - Brazil
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AZ Med Tec News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share