News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Canada's top independent mortgage brokerages revealed
A new released report showcases the leading independent mortgage brokerages in the country
In a continuously evolving industry such as mortgage broking, being independent has its perks as it allows one to do their business in their own terms. However, these brokerages also have their fair share of challenges with the extra responsibility independents have to take on—be it hustling to keep up with volume requirements or being more proactive to stay educated and up to date on industry happenings.
"Going it alone isn't always easy especially in a challenging environment such as the mortgage business," said Kimberly Banks, CMP journalist. "But these seven brokerages were able to work efficiently and effectively on their own terms—and in this feature, they share exactly why they chose to go solo in this highly competitive industry."
For the full report, see issue 12.03 of Canadian Mortgage Professional, out now. The list is also available online at http://www.whichmortgage.ca/
###
Canadian Mortgage Professional, published by Key Media International, is Canada's leading independent magazine for mortgage brokers and professionals. With over 10,000 copies being distributed every month, it provides the latest news, developments and changes that affect the industry along with dedicated sales and marketing features that enable Canadian mortgage brokers to further develop their businesses.
Contact
Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse