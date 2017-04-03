 
Industry News





ADZbuzz to Launch ADZlink, a Simple Icon that will Add Extra Income Stream to Publishers' Websites

The New ADZlink will Help Publishers to Monetize their Site in a Unique and Effective Way
 
 
NEW YORK - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The founders of ADZbuzz Ltd. are proud to announce the launch of their revolutionary new ADZlink, an icon that they say will revolutionize online advertising.

As a company spokesperson noted, in times that online advertising is becoming less and less effective because of issues like blocking software, the earnings of publishers also go down. The ADZlink aims to solve this problem by helping publishers to monetize their site in a unique way by adding a non-intriguing icon to their websites.

Using the new ADZlink is quick and easy, noted the spokesperson. Site owners simply need to add a Wordpress plugin or little script to their websites. The plugin will appear as a small unobtrusive icon in the corner of the website. Publishers will then get paid just as the same as if they had regular ads on their site.

"The ADZbuzz project has multiple income streams and shares its revenue with publishers, just the same as when publishers earn from regular ads," the spokesperson said, adding that the key difference is that this icon, unlike regular ads, is non-intrusive, doesn't track visitors and merely serves as a branding tool for the ADZbuzz project.

"The ADZbuzz project's aim is to have the ADZlink added to all websites by default, because there simply is no reason for website owners not to do so."

The ADZlink is currently in beta and invite-only, so publishers who would like to test it out may use the aforementioned publisher's key to try the icon at no charge. Revenue is distributed evenly according to the amount of traffic that publishers receive on their site.

To check out the new ADZlink, please visit https://adzbuzz.com/publishers and enter in the invite-only key: 456a3bb38980d5ff870bb266528df569.

To watch a short video that shows how ADZlink works and how publishers can use it to earn needed revenue, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjuJOIJNNng.



About ADZbuzz Ltd.:

ADZbuzz Ltd. is made up of a passionate team of developers. ADZbuzz has been in development for more than a year and they have finally completed their concept. They are aiming to solve a billion dollar problem for publishers and they are fully confident they can achieve that in a very short period of time.

ADZbuzz Ltd.

Fore Street Avenue 1

London

EC2Y 9DT

https://adzbuzz.com/go?r=profitbliss
