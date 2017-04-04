Country(s)
MME and Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC Enter Into Cooperation Agreement
Switzerland's MME and U.S.-based Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC announce their cooperation in the field of International Trade Law and International Trade Compliance Matters
Peter Henschel, Managing Director MME Compliance said: "This is a natural next step for MME complementing our trade compliance service offering. Many of our clients have to comply with extraterritorial U.S. regulations and now we have direct access to latest news and developments around export controls, sanctions, embargoes as well as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and anti-bribery compliance. With Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC as a partner, we are now in the position to serve our clients with legal opinions and advice directly from Washington, the center of U.S. trade policymaking. We are delighted that we were able to team-up with a law firm with an excellent reputation and a very experienced trade law practice having a remarkable network within relevant US authorities and we are looking forward to this fruitful cooperation."
Douglas N. Jacobson, managing partner of Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC said: "The complexity of international trade requires a network of experienced and high-quality firms to serve our clients. We are pleased to expand our network by formalizing our collaboration with MME. We have been impressed with the quality of their work and team members, and this will allow us to better serve our clients who have operations in and work with companies based in Switzerland and the surrounding countries."
About MME
MME is an innovative, cutting edge consulting firm for all of legal, tax, and compliance needs based in Zug and Zurich Switzerland. MME represent companies and individuals in all business related matters with personal and thorough attention, in Switzerland and internationally.
Legal | Tax | Compliance: In these three areas MME provides integrated, comprehensive and interdisciplinary services with speed and efficiency. MME's highly qualified advisors have international experience and develop tailor-made and entrepreneurial solutions jointly with the client.
About Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC
With offices in Washington, DC and New York, New York, Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC advises U.S. and non-U.S. companies on a wide variety of international trade issues, including compliance, investigations and audits, enforcement and transactional matters. The firm's practice areas include sanctions and export controls, customs, trade remedies, anti-bribery and anti-money laundering law, and US foreign investment review. The firm's attorneys are ranked in the leading international attorney guides, including Chambers and Who's Who Legal. Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC is a member of the Trusted Trade Alliance.
Contacts:
Douglas N. Jacobson
Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC
International Trade Law
1725 I Street, NW, Suite 300
Washington, DC 20006
USA
Tel: +1.202.431.2407
djacobson@jacobsonburton.com
www.jbktradelaw.com
Peter Henschel
Managing Director MME Compliance
MME Legal | Tax | Compliance
Zurich | Zug
Gubelstrasse 11 | CH-6302 Zug | P.O. Box 7613
Switzerland
Tel: +41 41 726 93 32
peter.henschel@
www.mme.ch
