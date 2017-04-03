News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Now on Mac: Musician's Tool to Slow Down Music and Video by Musician's Practice Edge
Tool for practicing musicians: Slow VIDEO and audio but retain pitch. Zoom Video. Loop whilst changing tempo/key. Link charts & jam tracks. Import and stream TrueFire courses.
Some features include:
* Zoom in on video
* Slow down VIDEO files whilst retaining pitch (or you can speed up as well)
* Slow down audio files whilst retaining pitch (or you can speed up as well)
* Adjust pitch
* Tempo trainer: repeat a loop gradually speeding up or slowing down
* Key trainer: repeat a loop whilst systematically working through different keys
* Sections (bookmarks) - divide videos and audio into named sections that you can easily find later
* Libraries - organize your educational material into libraries
* Show the performance tempo and the tempo at the current playback speed
* Show the performance key and the key at the current playback pitch
* Associated files: associate pdf charts, jam tracks, GuitarPro, PowerTab, and Microsoft Word files with each of your lessons
* Integrates with TrueFire courses - Import quickly and stream courses that you own
"I got frustrated with guitar lessons where the playing was too fast for me to learn, or where it was too hard to see what the player was doing. I needed to slow down the video and audio" explained founder, Jon Cook,
"I also found it hard to stay organised - my practice time is precious and I don't want to spend it looking for just that spot on a video that I wanted to work on. I also knew that I should be systematically working exercises through different tempos and keys, but I usually didn't bother as it was tedious to do this."
"I wanted a tool to help me with this for ALL the video and audio material I was working with, whoever I'd bought it from. It had to work with videos and audio. It had to work with songs I was learning. It had help me bring up the right charts, jam tracks, Power Tabs, Guitar Pro or web pages for every single lesson or song I was working on. It had to let me store my notes against each lesson. I couldn't find that tool anywhere. So I built it. It's called Musician's Practice Edge."
"I'm very excited about the Mac version - it's brought a new level of usability that will really assist musicians"
Visit http://www.musicianspracticeedge.com for details
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse