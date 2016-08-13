News By Tag
Making a fortune in Flipping real estate LIVE Training for Toronto
"The mission of Flipping4Profit.ca is to help Canadian Investors to build a strong financial foundation to create wealth for life" stated Navtaj Chandhoke, Chief Executive Officer for Professional Real Estate Investors Group (PREIG) Canada.
Flipping4Profit.ca announced 3 upcoming Canadian real estate investment training and coaching coming to Toronto. You will be learning from fellow Canadian real estate investors with proven track record instead of a snake oil salesman. You will be learning exclusively 100% Canadian content which is applicable throughout Canada.
The Flipping4Profit.ca is designed to introduce Canadian real estate investors to practical strategies to take advantage of making instant profit acquiring deep discounted Canadian real estate and take full advantages of Canadian real estate grants.
You will learn more at Canadian real estate investment training
How to:
- buy Canadian properties pennies on a dollar
- ask government of Canada to provide you forgivable down payment
- increase the value of your house at no cost
- obtain forgivable Canadian flood protection grants
- make instant profit by flipping houses with no money down
- find deep discounted real estate deals
- do proper due diligence
- buy Canadian real estate from Government sources
- find pre-foreclosure/
- ask the government to pay to upgrade your investment properties
- put CASH on your pocket the day you close your first deal
No money! No credit! No Job=No problem
Following are the dates and locations for the upcoming Toronto for Canadian real estate investment training.
Toronto – Ontario
Date: May 13th & June 10th & July 8th 2017 Saturday
Time: 8:45 am- 2:00 pm
Location: Thornhill Golf & Country Club
For more info go to http://www.flipping4profit.ca
Learn from the Canadian real estate investment experts with proven results. You may insist full disclosure.
In addition to all the valuable information that will be shared at the training and coaching, every attendee will receive top 10 Canadian real estate grant information as a gift. This information is to introduce individuals to the principles and strategies of Canadian real estate essential for real estate success.
To discover more about how Canadian real estate investment training and coaching can lead to financial independence and to see a complete list of the upcoming Canadian real estate investment training and coaching taking place in Canada, please visit the www.Flipping4Profit.ca
Additional products and services will be offered for sale at our training and coaching sessions
Flipping4Profit.ca
1-416-409-7300 (text or talk)
nav4164097300@
Contact
Pam kaur
WorldWealthBuilders
1-416-409-7300
vp@worldwealthbuilders.com (http://../email-
For more info go to
http://www.flipping4profit.ca
Contact
WorldWealthBuilders
***@worldwealthbuilders.com
