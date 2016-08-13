 
News By Tag
* Investors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543

Making a fortune in Flipping real estate LIVE Training for Toronto

"The mission of Flipping4Profit.ca is to help Canadian Investors to build a strong financial foundation to create wealth for life" stated Navtaj Chandhoke, Chief Executive Officer for Professional Real Estate Investors Group (PREIG) Canada.
 
 
How to make money in real estate
How to make money in real estate
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Investors

Industry:
* Property

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- "The mission of Flipping4Profit.ca is to help Canadian Investors to build a strong financial foundation to create wealth for life" stated Navtaj Chandhoke, Chief Executive Officer for Professional Real Estate Investors Group (PREIG) Canada.

Flipping4Profit.ca announced 3 upcoming Canadian real estate investment training and coaching coming to Toronto. You will be learning from fellow Canadian real estate investors with proven track record instead of a snake oil salesman. You will be learning exclusively 100% Canadian content which is applicable throughout Canada.

"The mission of Flipping4Profit.ca is to help Canadian real estate Investors and home owners to build a strong financial foundation to create wealth," stated Navtaj Chandhoke, Chief Executive Officer for Professional Real Estate Investors Group (PREIG) Canada. "We believe the key to becoming a successful Canadian real estate investor is acquiring practical Canadian real estate investment training and coaching from the Canadian Real estate experts with proven track record than fancy sales pitches from the foreigners".

The Flipping4Profit.ca is designed to introduce Canadian real estate investors to practical strategies to take advantage of making instant profit acquiring deep discounted Canadian real estate and take full advantages of Canadian real estate grants.

You will learn more at Canadian real estate investment training

How to:
- buy Canadian properties pennies on a dollar
- ask government of Canada to provide you forgivable down payment
- increase the value of your house at no cost
- obtain forgivable Canadian flood protection grants
- make instant profit by flipping houses with no money down
- find deep discounted real estate deals
-  do proper due diligence
-  buy Canadian real estate from Government sources
-  find pre-foreclosure/power of sale properties
-  ask the government to pay to upgrade your investment properties
-  put CASH on your pocket the day you close your first deal

No money! No credit! No Job=No problem

Following are the dates and locations for the upcoming Toronto for Canadian real estate investment training.

Toronto – Ontario

Date:  May 13th & June 10th & July 8th  2017 Saturday

Time: 8:45 am- 2:00 pm

Location: Thornhill Golf & Country Club

For more info go to http://www.flipping4profit.ca

Learn from the Canadian real estate investment experts with proven results. You may insist full disclosure.
In addition to all the valuable information that will be shared at the training and coaching, every attendee will receive top 10 Canadian real estate grant information as a gift. This information is to introduce individuals to the principles and strategies of Canadian real estate essential for real estate success.

To discover more about how Canadian real estate investment training and coaching can lead to financial independence and to see a complete list of the upcoming Canadian real estate investment training and coaching taking place in Canada, please visit the www.Flipping4Profit.ca

Additional products and services will be offered for sale at our training and coaching sessions

Flipping4Profit.ca
1-416-409-7300  (text or talk)
nav4164097300@gmail.com

Comments from others on Facebook

Rebecca Spour (https://www.facebook.com/rspour) at Bayview Golf & Country Club (https://www.facebook.com/BayviewClub/). Aug 13th, 2016

My friend @navtajchandhoke is a real estate guru you need to know! 40 years experience, Thousand's of deals. Author and  grant expert and Credit  expert. Discount market value deals for massive leverage. Humble multimillionaire and passionate honest educator #jointventure #dealsondeals #wealthaccumulation

Contact
Pam kaur
WorldWealthBuilders
1-416-409-7300
vp@worldwealthbuilders.com (http://../email-contact.html#12596291)

For more info go to

http://www.flipping4profit.ca

Contact
WorldWealthBuilders
***@worldwealthbuilders.com
End
Source:
Email:***@worldwealthbuilders.com Email Verified
Tags:Investors
Industry:Property
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
World Wealth Builders News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share