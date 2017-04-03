News By Tag
Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, wins dismissal of felon in possession of a firearm case
The facts essentially were that Ms. Torgerson's client, due to prior felony convictions, was ineligible to possess a firearm. In 2016, a fire occurred in the attic where her client was sleeping. Client had some personal property stored in the attic and was sleeping in the attic when the fire occurred. However, other people also had access to the attic. The home had been inherited by the client's mother, who also lived in the home. Years before, the grandparents had lived in the home, and the grandfather was known to own firearms. The Fire Department responded and put out the fire. During the process of putting out the fire, a good number of items were thrown around. After the fire was extinguished, a firearm wrapped in plastic was found in the attic. Client was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Because the evidence was circumstantial, and because there existed a reasonable hypothesis inconsistent with the client's guilt, the case was dismissed for lack of probable cause. Bravo Ms. Torgerson!
Lynne Torgerson, Esq., a criminal defense lawyer, has been practicing in excess of 26 years. Ms. Torgerson, Esq. has degrees in Political Science and Psychology from the University of Minnesota. Thereafter, Ms. Torgerson graduated from William Mitchell College of Law, with Honors. While at William Mitchell College of Law, Ms. Torgerson, Esq. was a Member of Law Review, a participant of The Honorable Rosalie Wahl Moot Court Competition, an Intern with The Honorable Henry W. McCarr, of the Hennepin County District Court, and a recipient of The Honorable Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Douglas K. Amdahl Scholarship. After law school, Ms. Torgerson, Esq. was a Law Clerk for The Honorable Magistrate Judge Geffen, United States District Court, Los Angeles, California. Ms. Torgerson, Esq. has had her own successful law practice since 1995. Ms. Torgerson, in 2010, was awarded Attorney of the Year. This followed winning a case at the United States Supreme Court in 2009, a feat accomplished by a very select few lawyers. Ms. Torgerson, Esq. has also been awarded Attorney for the New Millenium.
Lynne Torgerson, Esq., is based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She practices successfully throughout the State of Minnesota. Call Lynne Torgerson, Esq., a lawyer of excellence: (612) 339-5073.
