Professional Life Organizer Julie Coraccio Workshop on Spring Cleaning, Decluttering & Organizing

Award-winning professional life organizer, author and certified coach Julie Coraccio is having a workshop on spring cleaning, how to declutter and getting organized. Coraccio will also share tips on how to be green when organizing.
 
 
Professional Life Organizer Julie Coraccio Spring Cleaning Workshop
Professional Life Organizer Julie Coraccio Spring Cleaning Workshop
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- "Are you overwhelmed with clutter? Do you keep saying you will get organized someday, but someday never happens? Would you more peace and less stress?" asked professional organizer Julie Coraccio.  Coraccio continued, "Spring is a great time to clean, declutter and get organized. When you clear your clutter and get organized, you can call into your life what you desire to create. With the season of renewal here, learn easy to implement tips to get you started.

The Spring Cleaning workshop will be held Saturday, April 22nd from 1 PM to 3 PM at Body Wisdom Wellness Center at 205 W Millbrook Rd, Suite 205, Raleigh.  The cost is $20 and registration is required.  To register, call (919) 755-0024 or email contactus@bodywisdomchiropractic.com.

Topics include:  spring cleaning your clutter inside & outside; Julie's 7 Rs of Eco Organization, the nuts and bolts of Home Organization; common mistakes people make, tips for living with a disorganized person, tips for getting out the door, working as a family, gifts, apps, paperwork & more. Throughout the presentation there will be suggestions on how you can be eco-friendly when releasing clutter and getting organized!

This short video shares the services that professional life organizer and declutter your life specialist Julie Coraccio offers: https://youtu.be/Z94YFncY3e4?list=PLLSsRFKw6q3FfO0RSmYK16...



To learn more about Julie Coraccio, please visit: http://reawakenyourbrilliance.com.    She can be reached at 919-559-3925 or Julie@reawakenyourbrilliance.com.

About Reawaken Your Brilliance

Reawaken Your Brilliance, LLC, founded in 2009, supports people in releasing clutter and getting organized through professional organization, lifestyle coaching, how to organize your life classes, coaching for professional organizers, courses, professional speaking, declutter your life products, and more. Owner Julie Coraccio is an award winning professional organizer, author, certified lifestyle coach, and host of the successful self help podcast Clearing the Clutter Inside & Out.

About Clearing the Clutter Inside & Out Podcast

Clutter is stuck stagnant energy and can prevent you from creating the life you choose, desire and deserve. We discuss clutter in all its forms: spiritual, energetic, emotional, mental & physical and provide tips for decluttering your life, home organizing and how to organize your life. We're thinking outside the box on areas where people might not realize where clutter is blocking them. When we remove clutter from our lives we can discover our passions, lead the extraordinary lives we are all meant to live and share our gifts with the world.

Contact
Julie Coraccio
919-559-3925
julie@reawakenyourbrilliance.com
