News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
South Carolina Inventory Professional Earns Appraisal Examiner Certification
Certified Inventory Specialist and owner of Courtney Inventory, Donna Courtney recently achieved the Certified Appraisal Examiner designation.
Prior to starting her home inventory business in 2015, Courtney was an insurance agent and achieved many industry credentials. Her belief in the importance of continuing education followed her to the personal property inventory sector. Donna chose to add the CAE designation to enhance her Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) credentials, earned through the National Inventory Certification Association (NICA). The CIS indicates an all-encompassing industry knowledge, while the CAE focuses specifically on supporting the appraisal industry.
The CAE designation enables Donna to provide her examiner services in one of two ways; 1) offered as an add-on to her personal property inventory service, or 2) to collect the required information for appraisers to create their certified reports.
From an insurance point of view, Courtney said, "It was common for me to begin to write a homeowners policy for a new client, and learn that they had antiques, collectibles, and other items that required an appraisal. Many didn't know that they would need additional insurance on these items, and had no idea of their value. Now, as an Appraisal Examiner, I can offer both the inventory and the appraisal services. I look at my business as a full-service option, so my clients don't need to hire one company for the inventory and a second company for the appraisals. This bringsl value to my clients, both in costs and time."
Mike Hartman, owner of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, stated, "The industry is growing, and helping create new opportunities for our Licensees is one of our main focuses. Their success is our success, and this new opportunity has great potential. Donna knows the value of industry credentials, and is already prepared to serve clients as the first Certified Appraisal Examiner in the state of South Carolina." Achieving this next level provides Courtney with the knowledge and expertise to expand the scope of her home and business inventory services.
Based in Little River, South Carolina, Courtney Inventory offers residential, business, collections, estate, and appraisal examiner services in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Wilmington, North Carolina and surrounding areas. For more information about Courtney Inventory, visit http://courtneyinventory.com.
About Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Nationwide Inventory Professionals provides a business package and license agreement that offers tried-and-true processes and procedures to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. Licensees receive a comprehensive marketing package, operations guide, downloadable business templates, certification, continued mentoring and coaching, and more. For more information, visit http://NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.
Contact
Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Cindy Hartman
***@nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse