Coffee Enemas are Coming - The New Way to a Fortune on Amazon FBA

-- Coffee Enemas are Coming!I just searched Amazon and right now, as of this writing, there are 416 search results for "Coffee Enema."The reason I bring this up is because a well known YouTuber has just posted a video on how the coffee enema bag (or kit), a previously hidden niche, is making the top seller $14,000.00 dollars a month.I say "previously hidden niche" because now that this seller has disclosed this product it will ultimately tank.Why?It's known as "the race to the bottom."As I scroll the listings the highest priced coffee enema system is being sold for $45.00 dollars. And, as you will quickly see in the days to come, dozens of other sellers will jump on this product and drain all of the profit out of it.And this, dear reader, is the curse of the typical Amazon FBA seller.Thanks to the many FBA software products that are on the market, and continue to hit the market, selling on Amazon FBA is becoming difficult.In fact, today I read a statistic that says"...a staggering 90% of people who open a new Amazon seller account are gone within 90 days!..."One of the first secrets that I share with our new HomeBusinessProfiles Insight Blueprint members is that whatever you sell online must have a digital component.If you look at all of the people who are making any decent money online they have a digital product.Look at any of the top gurus in the online marketing space and you will find a digital product.Here you must remember that online trainings, webinars, videos, mp3, podcasts, and yes, even memberships, are digital products.Selling on Amazon FBA is just one of the methods I teach in the Insight Blueprints membership.And having said that, the Amazon FBA hack that we share in the membership will put you head and shoulders above the competition.Remember, a brand new income method comes each week with your Insight Blueprints membership.So if you are tired of the race to the bottom and you want to discover what other options are available for making money online click on the link below.You get to try our Insight Blueprints membership for 7 days without your credit card being charged.Until next time have a great week!