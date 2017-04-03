 
News By Tag
* Osha
* Industrial Hygiene
* Ehs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543


OSHA's Top 10 Citations for 2016 Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Osha
Industrial Hygiene
Ehs

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
Features

PHOENIX - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses the top 10 safety and health violations cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in 2016.

"In an effort to help improve workplace safety each year, OSHA releases a list of the 10 most frequent citations," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "More than 35,000 citations were issued from the top 10 list during fiscal 2016. The list includes fall protection, hazard communication, scaffolds, respiratory protection, lockout/tagout, powered industrial trucks, ladders, machine guarding, electrical wiring, and electrical – general requirements. We hope this new video helps to shed some light on these common health and safety violations."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/5oeggmpgchg



To examine more than 495 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,069,000 times or to join more than 2,610 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Contact
Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cochraneassoc.com
Posted By:***@cochraneassoc.com Email Verified
Tags:Osha, Industrial Hygiene, Ehs
Industry:Industrial
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cochrane & Associates, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share