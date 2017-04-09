News By Tag
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. releases Appalachia-Inspired Short Story Collection Easter Lilies
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., of Johnson City, Tennessee, USA, is proud to announce the release of Easter Lilies, an Appalachia-inspired fiction collection of short stories, written by a group of talented authors.
The flower, Easter Lilies, carry with them a significant meaning. The flower is mentioned frequently throughout the Bible and serves today as a beautiful reminder of the significance of the Easter season. The flower graces homes and churches each spring as a symbol of purity, joy, hope and life. This short story collection, Easter Lilies, captures the very essence of the flower. Colorful and thoughtful, these stories are pure in their heartfelt joy and hope in their interpretation of the many petals that make up the beauty in our lives.
"We are delightful to publish this heart touching collection of short stories. These fiction stories will touch all your emotions. You will laugh and cry as you read through each story, " stated owner of Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., Janie Jessee. " We are very proud of the book."
Easter Lilies, an 110-page book, is under the imprint of Mountain Girl Press and retails for $10.00. Easter Lilies is available for purchase through Amazon, both print or EBook, Barnes & Noble or through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'
For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit http://www.jancarolpublishing.com Follow JCP on Facebook.
Media Contact
Jan-Carol Publishing,INC
Janie C Jessee
4239269983
publisher@jancarolpublishing.com
