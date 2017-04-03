VINAY IT announced Amazing Offer of Website of 5 Page with Doamin and Hosting just at $19.00

Vinay IT Services on Investment by ADDA Finance, expanding its services with amazing offers.

Contact

Pramod Gupta

VINAY IT Services

***@vinayit.in Pramod GuptaVINAY IT Services

End

-- Vinay IT Services on Investment by ADDA Finance, expanding its services with amazing offers.ADDA Finance invested 2 Million Dollars into Vinay IT Servies for their expansion of Business.VINAY IT Services, announced the Amazing Offers** 19USD for a 5 Page Website (Cost including Domain and Hosting for a year)**In 19 USD Offer, customer will get1. 5 Page Email ID2. Domain Name (.com if avialable, for one year)3. Hosting Space (for one year)4. 5 Email IDWith 19 USD Website Offer, VINAY IT SERVICES announces few more projects as,1. Job Portal (A International Job Portal, which offers you every kind of job in most of countries)2. Online TV App3. Online Health Call Center cum Portal4. Web-based Antivirus5. Eaccounting Software6. School Management Software7. Online Library SystemWith all above project in eye, we started hiring the professionals, IT Professionals and Engineers etc for our ITALY Office.By Pramod GuptaDirector, Operations.Vinay IT Services