News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
VINAY IT announced Amazing Offer of Website of 5 Page with Doamin and Hosting just at $19.00
Vinay IT Services on Investment by ADDA Finance, expanding its services with amazing offers.
ADDA Finance invested 2 Million Dollars into Vinay IT Servies for their expansion of Business.
VINAY IT Services, announced the Amazing Offers
** 19USD for a 5 Page Website (Cost including Domain and Hosting for a year)**
In 19 USD Offer, customer will get
1. 5 Page Email ID
2. Domain Name (.com if avialable, for one year)
3. Hosting Space (for one year)
4. 5 Email ID
With 19 USD Website Offer, VINAY IT SERVICES announces few more projects as,
1. Job Portal (A International Job Portal, which offers you every kind of job in most of countries)
2. Online TV App
3. Online Health Call Center cum Portal
4. Web-based Antivirus
5. Eaccounting Software
6. School Management Software
7. Online Library System
With all above project in eye, we started hiring the professionals, IT Professionals and Engineers etc for our ITALY Office.
By Pramod Gupta
Director, Operations.
Vinay IT Services
Contact
Pramod Gupta
VINAY IT Services
***@vinayit.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse