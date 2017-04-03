 
Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543


Expansion of Business into International Visa, Tour Package, International Business by Adda Tour

Expansion of Business into International Visa, Tour Package, International Business Registeration, International Banking, US UK France India Passport, Green Card US, Resident Card UK etc by Adda Tour.
 
 
Listed Under

LONDON - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Expansion of Business into International Visa, Tour Package, International Business Registeration, International Banking, US UK France India Passport, Green Card US, Resident Card UK etc by Adda Tour.

With the investment of 1 Million Dollars from Adda Finance, Adda Tours expanding its Business and expertise area into,

1. International VISA (Visa to any Country from any Country)

2. Tour Packages (Tour Packages, Cooperate Tour Package, Honeymoon Tour Package etc.)

3. Business Registeration in UK, USA, FRANCE, AUSTRALIA, GERMANY, NEW ZEALAND, INDIA with VAT Filing, EIN Code, DUNS Number etc.

4. Book Keeping, Accounting as per Taxation and Accounting Standards of US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, India.

5. Passport Making in US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, India.

6. Green Card/SSN Card/Resident Card/temporary resident Card for US/UK/France/India/Germany/India/Australia.

7. Air Ticketing through out the world

8. Hotel Booking through out the world.

9. Private/Cooperate Chopper or Plane Booking.

10. Dedicated Flight Service

With these expansion of services we are opening our cooperate office in 3 countries i.e., US, UK and Australia and Headquarter at Jaipur (India).

About Adda Tours

We are a Visa & Immigration management company. We are ranked among the top visa service providers, serving the leading companies. Quality services are delivered with the experienced teammates, advanced systems and innovations you would expect from a leader.

We focus on your requirements and co-ordinates with your staff to provide you total satisfaction. We offer every Visa and Immigration related assistance be it a Business or Tourist Visa Application to FRRO Registrations or Extensions. We understand the business from ground up and that enables us to serve you better.

We understand that each country has different requirements, fees, and processing times for Indian residents traveling abroad and provides up-to-date information on visa norms and specifications for each country.

We have been in the field of Visa processing for over two decades now. We have gained experience by processing millions of visas for best of the corporates in India. Adda Tours specializes in fast, dependable & reliable visa processing and facilitation services. Lot of Corporate and Multinationals of merit have their Visa processed through us.

