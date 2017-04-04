News By Tag
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) Expands Its Sales & Engineering Department
Glassman is very excited about joining VMAG, and comments, "What gravitated me towards VMAG is the Master Dealer recognition given by NMEA (only 20 exist nationwide), which proves that the expertise here is dominant over competitors. I'm excited to work with VMAG because I enjoy the team comradery and the products delivered here are exceptional. I'm here to make sure we continue to exceed our customers' expectations and deliver the highest capabilities available in the industry. I'm excited because VMAG has a successful history of testing and implementing successful prototypes, which gives us the precedent in the marine navigation industry".
Glassman graduated from Palm Beach Community College, joined the Coast Guard and retired after 20+ years as a Mustang Lieutenant. During his military service, he was instrumental in many drug and migrant interdictions, conducted numerous aids to navigation projects, was the resident fisheries expert for the Gulf of Mexico, rescued many mariners from the sea, attended electronics schools to attain electrical engineering qualifications, became boarding officer qualified, partook in the massive rescue efforts in Alabama/Mississippi/
With this extensive experience behind him, Glassman is now ready for a new challenge at VMAG to take the company to the next level of service excellence, systems integration, and high quality workmanship.
