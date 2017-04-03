 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Advertising
* Podcast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543


PodcastGPS Launches Podcast Optimizer Matching Advertisers to Podcasts

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Marketing
* Advertising
* Podcast

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Services

LOS ANGELES - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- "If Match.com can predict who we should date using behavioral algorithms... why can't the same technology predict where we should allocate ad budgets?" And according to industry analysts, that's exactly what PodcastGPS.com does with their free Podcast Optimizer.

PodcastGPS, a national marketing agency specializing in podcast and audio marketing, recently announced the launch of its new Podcast Optimizer -- a behavioral algorithm that matches advertisers with podcast topics and audiences and influencers for their products and services.

Greg Cynaumon, Ph.D., co-developer of the technology states, "If behavioral algorithms can predict something as complex as relationships… we believed that same technology could directionally predict where marketers should allocate ad budgets across the podcast spectrum.  And that's exactly what our new Podcast Optimizer does," he said. "An estimated 21 percent of Americans listened to at least one podcast last month.  This type of phenomenal growth represents a huge ROI opportunity and incredible bargain for advertisers when done right.  The challenge is finding just the right podcasts to reach a client's ideal consumer, which, until now, has been a hit or miss proposition."

Cynaumon points out that costly focus groups can help advertisers find the right podcast audience, but the inefficiencies are massive. "I've led focus groups and they can be valuable, but most companies can't afford them," he said.  "Most have lean ad budgets that must produce immediate ROI.  So our mission was to create a behavioral algorithm (like Match.com) that creates a focus group-like rich, actionable, psychosocial profile of a businesses' ideal customer and then predicts the podcasts and audio channels they listen to."

The first step, he says, is simply taking our Podcast Optimizer Questionnaire.   "Our team developed 10 elegantly simple, psychosocial behavioral questions that all marketers should know about their target consumer.  Then, the platform amplifies the responses. In short, each simple answer relates to ten deeper points of data so the profile becomes statistically meaningful and highly directional."

According to Cynaumon, the Podcast Optimizer Questionnaire is extremely straightforward; so most marketers – or their customers – can answer them easily.  Here are a few of consumer behavioral tendencies revealed by the Podcast Optimizer Questionnaire.

Behavioral tendencies

·  Sociological alignment

·  Geopolitical alignment

·  Spiritual/religious alignment

·  Income and consumer tendencies

·  Marital and family status

·  Education

·  Personal interests

Armed with a detailed profile of a businesses' ideal consumer, Cynaumon says PodcastGPS simply plays matchmaker through a similar database of podcast and broadcast listeners to produce a media list with the highest probability of success.

"That's when the shrinks and data nerds handed the baton to the right brain creative types," he added.   "Armed with a deep, behavioral profile of a client's consumer, our writers now have a roadmap for creating elegant ad copy highlighting specific words, terms and emotions that uniquely engage target consumers."

Cynaumon points out that the Podcast Optimizer Questionnaire is free for a limited time, with one request.  "After we profile a consumer and recommend the matching podcasts, all we ask is that you consider letting us place the media.  Another good reason to do so is that we've partnered with meaningful podcasts and broadcasters for preferred rate and show positions. We'll also explore talent endorsements and product placement within programs," he concluded.

For your free Podcast Optimizer Questionnaire, go to PodcastGPS.com.

End
Source:MultiMediaGPS.com
Email:***@multimediagps.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Advertising, Podcast
Industry:Business
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share