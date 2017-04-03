News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PodcastGPS Launches Podcast Optimizer Matching Advertisers to Podcasts
PodcastGPS, a national marketing agency specializing in podcast and audio marketing, recently announced the launch of its new Podcast Optimizer -- a behavioral algorithm that matches advertisers with podcast topics and audiences and influencers for their products and services.
Greg Cynaumon, Ph.D., co-developer of the technology states, "If behavioral algorithms can predict something as complex as relationships…
Cynaumon points out that costly focus groups can help advertisers find the right podcast audience, but the inefficiencies are massive. "I've led focus groups and they can be valuable, but most companies can't afford them," he said. "Most have lean ad budgets that must produce immediate ROI. So our mission was to create a behavioral algorithm (like Match.com) that creates a focus group-like rich, actionable, psychosocial profile of a businesses' ideal customer and then predicts the podcasts and audio channels they listen to."
The first step, he says, is simply taking our Podcast Optimizer Questionnaire. "Our team developed 10 elegantly simple, psychosocial behavioral questions that all marketers should know about their target consumer. Then, the platform amplifies the responses. In short, each simple answer relates to ten deeper points of data so the profile becomes statistically meaningful and highly directional."
According to Cynaumon, the Podcast Optimizer Questionnaire is extremely straightforward;
Behavioral tendencies
· Sociological alignment
· Geopolitical alignment
· Spiritual/
· Income and consumer tendencies
· Marital and family status
· Education
· Personal interests
Armed with a detailed profile of a businesses' ideal consumer, Cynaumon says PodcastGPS simply plays matchmaker through a similar database of podcast and broadcast listeners to produce a media list with the highest probability of success.
"That's when the shrinks and data nerds handed the baton to the right brain creative types," he added. "Armed with a deep, behavioral profile of a client's consumer, our writers now have a roadmap for creating elegant ad copy highlighting specific words, terms and emotions that uniquely engage target consumers."
Cynaumon points out that the Podcast Optimizer Questionnaire is free for a limited time, with one request. "After we profile a consumer and recommend the matching podcasts, all we ask is that you consider letting us place the media. Another good reason to do so is that we've partnered with meaningful podcasts and broadcasters for preferred rate and show positions. We'll also explore talent endorsements and product placement within programs," he concluded.
For your free Podcast Optimizer Questionnaire, go to PodcastGPS.com.
Contact
greg@multimediagps.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse