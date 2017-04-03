Country(s)
Emerging director Dina Freberg writes, shoots, and presents films at major film fests
The project reunites Grand Budapest Hotel focus puller Heiko Weintorp and camera assistant Karl Keil, both Berlin locals. Shot on 16mm film, Lily of the Valley is an arthouse melodrama produced by an eclectic team of filmmakers attending the 2017 Berlin Film Festival.
Freberg's freshman effort, Georgia, will premiere in the short film corner at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in 2017.
Dina recently starred as Tracer in Heart of Numbani, a short film set in the universe of Overwatch, the blockbuster video game published by Blizzard Entertainment
Georgia, Lily of the Valley, and Heart of Numbani were lensed by Louis Normandin and produced by Mike DeMille.
