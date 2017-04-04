Is losing weight a daunting task that seems too hard? Have you tried everything only to fail? The you must read this article!

-- Sick of how hard it is to lose weight? Does looking in the mirror to see excess flab upset you? Is losing weight a daunting task that seems too hard? Have you tried everything only to fail? The you must read this article!Losing weight is a challenge for most people. There are so many programs out there to choose from; count calories, detox drink, colonics, paleo, raw food or even becoming a vegetarian! But they are so complex and time consuming.What if it could be easier? What if you didn't have to spend a lot of money? Or waste a lot of time? I have been there! I have been so consumed by what I eat and how much I'm exercising, how many calories I am consuming. It is exhausting. What if I could tell you the simple solution. In 3 easy steps, you can EASILY lose weight.I am going to tell you here how to do it:Step 1;Drink from an unlined 100% copper mug daily. Before you go to bed let a mug of water sit in a 100% copper mug overnight, then simply drink in the morning.Many experts talk about the benefits of drinking from copper. They claim that benefits include; aiding in weight loss, help the digestive system work better, helps heal wounds faster, slows down aging, regulate thyroid function and helps beat arthritis. This claim is derived from Ayurvedic medicine from India.Step 2:Eat as much as you want of foods that grown from the earth. And only 1 meal that contains meat per day.Now this is pretty simple, right? Eat mostly vegetable and max 3 fruits per day. Have one meal that contains protein.How to achieve this? So, you all by now have heard about meal prepping? The easiest and fastest way to eat healthy and slash the time you spend cooking is by doing a meal prep every day. When you cook dinner, also cook enough for the next day lunch too. One night you will make a meal with protein and the next night you will cook a vegetarian dish. Meaning, each day you are just cooking once and you are getting a meal with loads of veggies and some meat per day. And for breakfast have a health smoothie: half fill your blender with spinach, add a banana and cup of berries. Add 2 tablespoons of chia seeds and fill with coconut water. Tastes amazing and is good for you.It has been shown that people in western society eat 3 times more meat that our body's needs. Anything we don't need will become excess fat.The 2-main food grown from the earth to avoid are potatoes and rice, they are heavy in carbs and should be avoided to start with. The introduced in smaller amounts later.As a rule, try having low carbohydrate meals. And if you do have carbs, only have for breakfast or lunch.Step 3;Move! Best thing is to power walk 4km a day. BUT If you don't like exercise, no problem. I'm sure everyone has a TV series they love to watch. So simply walk on the spot, do some slow squats, star jumps, jump rope and swing your around your arms. As long as your moving. Do this for at least 20 mins, but 45mins is better per night.Simply put, they only true way to lose weight is to eat healthy and move your body. And ensuring you have the correct minerals in your body.You do not need expensive tablets and programs to lose weight. Be logical about it. If you eat too much and don't use your body to burn the energy, it will become fat!So simply, eat natural foods, drink from copper mugs once a day and move your body. It's easy, not hard and you will see the benefits fast.