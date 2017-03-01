 

Summit Academy Achieves Highest Graduation Rate Among Michigan Charters

North High School the only charter school listed in state's top 50
 
SummitAcademyLogo
SummitAcademyLogo
ROMULUS, Mich. - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Summit Academy North High School has the highest graduation rate among charter schools in Michigan, according to new state data released last week.

MLive.com parsed the data and ranked the top 50 Michigan high schools (www.mlive.com/news/index.ssf/2017/03/the_50_michigan_public_schools.html) by graduation rate during the 2015-2016 school year. Summit Academy checked in at No. 17 with a graduation rate of 98.58% — nearly 20% better than the state average of 79.65%.

Summit Academy North is the only charter school in the Top 50. Additionally, it's one of just three schools in Wayne County overall.

"This is an extraordinary accomplishment, and a testament to the culture we've created here," said Leann Hedke, Superintendent of Summit Academy. "Our staff takes tremendous pride in fostering a learning environment that works for every one of our students, and prepares them for success both before and after graduation."

If you graduate from a Summit Academy school, you're almost certainly going to have a chance to further your education. In each of the past five years, every single Summit Academy North and Summit Academy Flat Rock graduate has been accepted into college.

"We are universally committed to ensuring that every single one of our students not only graduates, but is accepted into college and earns a college scholarship," said Hedke. "We have a number of programs in place to support students in these endeavors, so they have the best possible chance at reaching their respective goals."

In addition to a nurturing and inclusive learning environment, Summit Academy's exemplary graduation and college acceptance rates can be attributed to factors like its comprehensive STEAM curriculum, small classroom sizes, and partnerships with companies like zSpace, a 3D Lab that empowers learning through virtual reality.

The next opportunity to see why more and more families are choosing Summit Academy is the April 20 Spring Open House.

This is the perfect opportunity to meet faculty, bond with future classmates, and learn how Summit prepares each student for college and beyond.

Attendees will have a chance to tour the schools, interact with the innovative 3D Lab, ask questions, and get enrollment details.

To RSVP, call 734-379-9766 or visit http://www.summitacademy.com/VisitUs and complete the registration form.

To learn more about Summit Academy, contact Superintendent Leann Hedke at lhedke@summit-academy.com.

