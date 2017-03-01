Country(s)
Summit Academy Achieves Highest Graduation Rate Among Michigan Charters
North High School the only charter school listed in state's top 50
MLive.com parsed the data and ranked the top 50 Michigan high schools (www.mlive.com/
Summit Academy North is the only charter school in the Top 50. Additionally, it's one of just three schools in Wayne County overall.
"This is an extraordinary accomplishment, and a testament to the culture we've created here," said Leann Hedke, Superintendent of Summit Academy. "Our staff takes tremendous pride in fostering a learning environment that works for every one of our students, and prepares them for success both before and after graduation."
If you graduate from a Summit Academy school, you're almost certainly going to have a chance to further your education. In each of the past five years, every single Summit Academy North and Summit Academy Flat Rock graduate has been accepted into college.
"We are universally committed to ensuring that every single one of our students not only graduates, but is accepted into college and earns a college scholarship,"
In addition to a nurturing and inclusive learning environment, Summit Academy's exemplary graduation and college acceptance rates can be attributed to factors like its comprehensive STEAM curriculum, small classroom sizes, and partnerships with companies like zSpace, a 3D Lab that empowers learning through virtual reality.
