 
News By Tag
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543


The Ajman Palace Hotel Presents Easter Frenzy Brunch

Celebrate the joys of Easter with your loved ones at The Ajman Palace Hotel from 14th to 16th April
 
 
TAP--Easter-Frenzy-Brunch
TAP--Easter-Frenzy-Brunch
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Travel

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
* Awards

AL BARSHA, UAE - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrate the joys of Easter with your loved ones at The Ajman Palace Hotel from 14th to 16th April as Culinary Director Michel Miraton and his team lay out a lavish feast at the hotel's all-day-dining restaurant.

Priced at AED140 per person with soft beverages, The Easter Frenzy Brunch Buffet will include a wide selection of traditional and international Easter specialties and dishes. Children under five years of age dine free, while those between five and 12 years will pay only 50 per cent.

Awaiting diners will be a variety of fresh salads, mezze and seafood as well as live stations for roasted lamb carving, BBQ and sushi. Easter-inspired amuse bouche will be served on the table. Diners must save room for an indulgent selection of chocolate treats and desserts such as Easter Dove Cake, Hot cross buns, Easter cupcakes, Chocolate truffle garden cake, Berries jelly trifle, chocolate fountain and much more.

Children will get to enjoy an afternoon of fun and frolic with exciting Easter activities including face painting, traditional Egg Hunt, Egg Spoon Race

EASTER FRENZY BRUNCH

14-16 April 2017, 1pm - 4pm

AED 140* per person inclusive of soft beverages

AED 70* per child age five to 12 years old and those below 5 years old will dine for free.

Reserve your table by emailing us on Dining@TheAjmanPalace.com or calling +971 6 701 8862

*All prices are inclusive of 10% service charge and 10% municipality fees

About The Ajman Palace Hotel

The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport.  Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.

For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com

or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Travel
Industry:Travel
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share