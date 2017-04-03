The Ajman Palace Hotel Presents Easter Frenzy Brunch

Celebrate the joys of Easter with your loved ones at The Ajman Palace Hotel from 14th to 16th April

-- Celebrate the joys of Easter with your loved ones at The Ajman Palace Hotel from 14th to 16th April as Culinary Director Michel Miraton and his team lay out a lavish feast at the hotel's all-day-dining restaurant.Priced at AED140 per person with soft beverages, The Easter Frenzy Brunch Buffet will include a wide selection of traditional and international Easter specialties and dishes. Children under five years of age dine free, while those between five and 12 years will pay only 50 per cent.Awaiting diners will be a variety of fresh salads, mezze and seafood as well as live stations for roasted lamb carving, BBQ and sushi. Easter-inspired amuse bouche will be served on the table. Diners must save room for an indulgent selection of chocolate treats and desserts such as Easter Dove Cake, Hot cross buns, Easter cupcakes, Chocolate truffle garden cake, Berries jelly trifle, chocolate fountain and much more.Children will get to enjoy an afternoon of fun and frolic with exciting Easter activities including face painting, traditional Egg Hunt, Egg Spoon Raceper person inclusive of soft beveragesper child age five to 12 years old and those below 5 years oldReserve your table by emailing us onor calling*All prices are inclusive of 10% service charge and 10% municipality feesThe Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.comhttp://www.mpj-pr.com