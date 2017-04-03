News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Ajman Palace Hotel Presents Easter Frenzy Brunch
Celebrate the joys of Easter with your loved ones at The Ajman Palace Hotel from 14th to 16th April
Priced at AED140 per person with soft beverages, The Easter Frenzy Brunch Buffet will include a wide selection of traditional and international Easter specialties and dishes. Children under five years of age dine free, while those between five and 12 years will pay only 50 per cent.
Awaiting diners will be a variety of fresh salads, mezze and seafood as well as live stations for roasted lamb carving, BBQ and sushi. Easter-inspired amuse bouche will be served on the table. Diners must save room for an indulgent selection of chocolate treats and desserts such as Easter Dove Cake, Hot cross buns, Easter cupcakes, Chocolate truffle garden cake, Berries jelly trifle, chocolate fountain and much more.
Children will get to enjoy an afternoon of fun and frolic with exciting Easter activities including face painting, traditional Egg Hunt, Egg Spoon Race
EASTER FRENZY BRUNCH
14-16 April 2017, 1pm - 4pm
AED 140* per person inclusive of soft beverages
AED 70* per child age five to 12 years old and those below 5 years old will dine for free.
Reserve your table by emailing us on Dining@TheAjmanPalace.com or calling +971 6 701 8862
*All prices are inclusive of 10% service charge and 10% municipality fees
About The Ajman Palace Hotel
The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse