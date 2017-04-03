Apartment Building Loan Types – Winston Rowe & Associates No Upfront Fees

Options are abundant and rates are still low, Winston Rowe & Associates has the expertise and strategic relationships required to provide the most competitive rates and terms for multifamily properties.

When it comes to investing in multifamily housing properties, often times the difference between a good investment and a great investment is financing. Winston Rowe & Associates has a comprehensive mix of highly customized multifamily and apartment building no upfront fee loan programs to maximize investors returns. The Freddie Mac Small Balance Apartment Loan program fills a gap in the small multifamily loan space ($1MM-$7.5MM) for borrowers seeking competitively priced, non-recourse debt without yield maintenance, or a balloon payment at the end of the fixed term. By working with the most competitive and aggressive banks in the country, they can custom tailor financing based on location, property characteristics, and investor profile. The Fannie Mae DUS Multifamily Loan platform is one of the single largest sources of capital to the multifamily housing market. Hedge interest rate risk with fixed rate terms up to 30 years, maximize cash flow with low rates and interest only payment options, and maximize leverage with up to 80% LTV. HUD FHA apartment loans are a great financing option for borrowers looking for maximum leverage and longer fixed rates and terms, financing also available for healthcare properties through FHA Section 232. The capital and secondary markets play an important role in providing both debt and equity to the multifamily housing community. With a core focus on flexibility, Winston Rowe & Associates really wants to be able to find a way to help everyone who comes to them find a funding solution that meets their needs.