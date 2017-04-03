 
Industry News





Lumibright introduces Combo magneto series

 
 
application with details Magneto - Magnetic track
AL QUOZ, UAE - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Magneto series has a delicate subtle appearance with adjustable combination option to use cellular light modules for accent as well as general lighting. The embedded installation design, slim narrow edge on an optimized structure, this intelligent lighting system brings out the unique charm of fusion illumination to blend lamps with space perfectly. MAGNETO has revolutionized track systems providing flexibility to combine them in a variety of ways.  Insets are installed using magnets on a patented slider enabling to adjust the beam angle to highlight desired objects in every detail with optimal light quality. Magneto track light have unique distribution technology with independent patented innovation design in strong magnetic adsorption installations and optical module cellular lighting functions.

Combo track lighting is a versatile way to light any room with options of ambient overhead lighting, directional or spotlighting. Consider adding smaller track lights above a showcase or mannequin to add a bit more light. Longer, adjustable monorail lighting can be used to illuminate a hallway or a wall of art, highlighting your unique style aesthetic. The series are well-suited for retail stores, malls, art galleries, universities, supermarkets, offices, restaurants, villas etc.


About Lumibright LTD:

Lumibright is a vertically integrated global manufacturer of energy-saving, smart LED Lighting solutions across all elements of Lighting. - Power, Control, Lamps and Luminaires. With over 4000 products Lumibright covers all aspects of commercial and domestic lighting in indoor and outdoor applications. A truly diverse choice, from cutting edge, minimalistic to elegant classics providing lighting solutions that contribute to a healthier, sustainable environment.

Contact
Mohammed Danish , Dimple Sharma
97143383448
sales@lumibright.co.uk
Source:Lumibright Ltd
Email:***@lumibright.co.uk
