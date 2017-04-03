News By Tag
Lumibright introduces Combo magneto series
Combo track lighting is a versatile way to light any room with options of ambient overhead lighting, directional or spotlighting. Consider adding smaller track lights above a showcase or mannequin to add a bit more light. Longer, adjustable monorail lighting can be used to illuminate a hallway or a wall of art, highlighting your unique style aesthetic. The series are well-suited for retail stores, malls, art galleries, universities, supermarkets, offices, restaurants, villas etc.
About Lumibright LTD:
Lumibright is a vertically integrated global manufacturer of energy-saving, smart LED Lighting solutions across all elements of Lighting. - Power, Control, Lamps and Luminaires. With over 4000 products Lumibright covers all aspects of commercial and domestic lighting in indoor and outdoor applications. A truly diverse choice, from cutting edge, minimalistic to elegant classics providing lighting solutions that contribute to a healthier, sustainable environment.
Contact
Mohammed Danish , Dimple Sharma
97143383448
sales@lumibright.co.uk
