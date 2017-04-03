Dazzling Start to Decade Celebrations of BKBIET Pilani BASANT Rituraj of College Fests in Rajasthan

 
Industry News





Pilani hometown to Birlas has many educational institutions which include 2007 established BK Birla Institute of Engineering & Technology BKBIET which is presently one among the top ranking colleges under Rajasthan Technical University.
 
 
PILANI, India - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Basant the 108 hrs of nonstop entertainment is scheduled during 8-12 Apr 2017. The Chief Guest for inauguration on 8 Apr 2017 was Dr S Pal distinguished ISRO Scientist presently Vice Chancellor of deemed university Defence Institute of Advanced Technology DIAT Pune.  Dr Pal is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science BITS Pilani as well as IISC Bengaluru. The guest of honor was Shri NK Agarwal well known scientist also from ISRO .

After the traditional lamp lighting, which was followed by spectacular fireworks display, Dr PS Bhatnagar the founding Director of BKBIET who is also an alumnus of BITS Pilani welcomed the guests and highlighted the achievements of the institution during the last 10 years. Dr Bhatnagar pointed out that the alumni of BKBIET have been very successful in their chosen careers and many have taken up entrepreneurship also. He specifically congratulated the first batch 2007 – 2011 alumni Ramchandra Gurjar who has become officer in Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS and thanked him for attending the Basant inauguration at his Alma mater.

Dr S Pal in his speech congratulated Dr Bhatnagar for putting his heart and soul in establishing a world class institution BKBIET. In his inspiring speech, Dr Pal said that his education from Pilani indeed made a big difference in all his career achievements. He advised the students to be dreamers performers and achievers in their chosen field and expressed his desire that many more students from Pilani would join ISRO, DRDO etc in coming years. Dr Pal also highlighted the industry collaborations and foreign internship opportunities of BKBIET and urged the students to avail them and benefit.

The cultural programs for the inaugural day included Ganesh Vandana, Duet performances, dances and the most popular item number Nakshatras the Ramp Walk. The proceedings were anchored by students Devansh and Ritika, Neha and Pragya, Madhur and Jyoti. The day ended with a grand dinner which also became a mini alumni get together for several BITS Pilani alumni.

For more details see http://www.bkbiet.ac.in

