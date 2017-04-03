 
Bro4u Launched Welding and Fabrication service in Bangalore and Hyderabad

Bangalore based Startup Bro4u has launched Welding Services in Bangalore and Hyderabad taking hyperlocal service sector to the next level.
 
 
Welding-and-Fabrication
Welding-and-Fabrication
 
BANGALORE, India - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Bro4u dives deep into the crowded hyperlocal service category by launching welding and fabrication service in Bangalore, thereby adding yet another service to its pool of 50+ Home and Professional services. The platform connects the nearby trusted and licensed welders in the city with the help of technology and man force. With this launch, Bro4u aims to curb the endless hassle of finding service men for welding work by providing an easy access to the customers just at the tap of a button.

Rajath Gowda, Co-founder, and Chief Operating Office, Bro4u.com said, "We see people coming from different places to Bangalore find it incredibly hard to get an access to professionals who have an expertise in welding, fabrication and other cement works. These jobs look small but managing to get the right person on-time is a real task.

"I was interacting with a corporate lady from Sarjapur who wanted to build a small compound for her house was clueless about the person who does it for her. The conventional classified search seems to be outdated where most of the times, we end up calling to a number which is not reachable. Also, the trust factor and service quality is in question," Rajath Added.

Bro4u has made it easy by bringing welding and fabrication service to online where one can simply book it at their convenience. The platform asks your need, convenient service date & time to display the verified service providers near you. You can choose one based on the ratings and reviews.

We have a team who will be in touch with the customers to ensure that the job gets completed on time. Users can chat with us for more details on the service or they can just give a call to our customer care. With hassle-free online payments both before and after the service, we are aiming to take this hyperlocal service market to the next level, said Rajath.

Find everything from a plumber to the fitness trainer at one place. Browse, Book and Relax. Download the Bro4u App and say good-bye to your household chores.

Find more details about welding services at:
https://bro4u.com/welding-fabrication-works-bangalore

Carpentry Services in Bangalore:
https://bro4u.com/carpenter-services-bangalore

About Bro4u

Bro4u, the popular services marketplace in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, provides high-quality services across 50 categories including plumbers, electricians, home cleaning, laundry, bike service, car wash, yoga instructors and much more. With technology and structural process in pace, Bro4u aspires to become the one-stop store for all services in India by making it easy and effortless to hire a service professional at the tap of a button.

