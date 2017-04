UP Theater opens next production on May 3rd

Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company announces details of its next production, "Lost/Not Found" by Washington Heights playwright, Kirby Fields (UP Theater's "K Comma Joseph").

Contact

Media Contact: Deirdre Moore Cipolla

deird111@gmail.com |

laura@uptheater.org Media Contact: Deirdre Moore Cipolladeird111@gmail.com |

End

-- 60 Cooper Street 2E New York NY 10034 // info@UPtheater.org // www.uptheater.org // 646.296.3181Media Contact: Deirdre Moore Cipolla | deird111@gmail.com | 646.851.5485UP Theater Presents the Final Play of Their 2016-17 SeasonMay 3 – 19 at The Garret at Fort Washington Collegiate, 729 W. 181st StreetNew York – Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company announces details of its next production,by Washington Heights playwright, Kirby Fields (UP Theater'sInthings do not go as planned when three desperate twenty-somethings from Washington Heights "rescue" a missing girl and detain her, while the growing reward for her return offers visions of riches. What they learn about themselves, however, may prove to be the more valuable bounty, as events take a dark turn.is directed by Alex Keegan (T- Kraine Theatre) with a cast including Devin Haqq* (R- Epic Theatre Ensemble), Max Lebow (UP Theater's), Andrew Manning* (University of North Carolina), (Jamie Saunders (– Theatre Row), and Mariette Strauss (– The Flea Theater).The creative team includes set design by Frank Oliva, costumes by Janet Mervin, lighting by Duane Pagano, sound design by David Margolin Lawson, fight direction by Ron Piretti, and stage management by Lisa Stafford.Show Dates:Wednesday, May 3rd @ 8:00 pmThursday, May 4th @ 8:00 pmFriday, May 5th @ 8:00 pmSaturday, May 6th @ 8:00 pmWednesday, May 10th @ 8:00 pmThursday, May 11th @ 8:00 pmFriday, May 12th @ 8:00 pmSaturday, May 13th @ 8:00 pmTuesday, May 16th @ 8:00 pmWednesday, May 17th @ 8:00 pmThursday, May 18th @ 8:00 pmFriday, May 19th @ 8:00 pmTickets: $18 adults, $12 seniors and students. Purchase tickets at: http://lostnotfound.bpt.me received his MFA in Playwriting from Carnegie Mellon University. In 2012 UP Theater produced his play. In January 2017, a new play,, was featured as part of Labyrinth Theater's Up Next Series; and in June 2016 his one-act,, directed by Alex Keegan, was part of The Gallery Players' One-Act Play Festival in Brooklyn.s directing includes(Cherry Lane Theatre),Williamstown)(Atlantic Stage 2, Alum Series), and new plays with O'Neill Theater Center, The Flea, Dixon Place, and Judson Memorial Church. Alex is an Artistic Producer of UglyRhino Productions' monthly new play event, TinyRhino. She holds a B.A. from Brown University where she studied mental illness' portrayal in contemporary theatre and received the Weston Award for Excellence in Directing.(James Bosley, Artistic Director) Eschewing crowd-pleasing chestnuts, UP Theater produces provocative new work by contemporary playwrights. Founded in 2010 by Inwood theater artists, UP is committed to bringing professional productions to Northern Manhattan. After 7 years and 10 full productions, UP has established a reputation for being gritty, rambunctious, and irreverent."One of the finest pieces of theatre I've seen in Off-Off Broadway Theater, more than enough to prove that Theater's best is often happening in out of the way places." UP Theater'sNew York Theater Nowwww.uptheater.org ~Facebook: www.facebook.com/UPTheaterCompany ~ Twitter: @UptheaterCo*appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association ~ Equity approved showcase