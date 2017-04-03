News By Tag
UP Theater opens next production on May 3rd
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company announces details of its next production, "Lost/Not Found" by Washington Heights playwright, Kirby Fields (UP Theater's "K Comma Joseph").
UP Theater Presents the Final Play of Their 2016-17 Season
LOST/NOT FOUND
May 3 – 19 at The Garret at Fort Washington Collegiate, 729 W. 181st Street
New York – Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company announces details of its next production, Lost/Not Found by Washington Heights playwright, Kirby Fields (UP Theater's K Comma Joseph).
In Lost/Not Found things do not go as planned when three desperate twenty-somethings from Washington Heights "rescue" a missing girl and detain her, while the growing reward for her return offers visions of riches. What they learn about themselves, however, may prove to be the more valuable bounty, as events take a dark turn.
Lost/Not Found is directed by Alex Keegan (The Young Goat - Kraine Theatre) with a cast including Devin Haqq* (Richard III/Born With Teeth - Epic Theatre Ensemble), Max Lebow (UP Theater's Epic Poetry), Andrew Manning* (King Hedley II - University of North Carolina), (Jamie Saunders (Gathering Sparks – Theatre Row), and Mariette Strauss (Sarah Flood in Salem Mass – The Flea Theater).
The creative team includes set design by Frank Oliva, costumes by Janet Mervin, lighting by Duane Pagano, sound design by David Margolin Lawson, fight direction by Ron Piretti, and stage management by Lisa Stafford.
Show Dates:
Wednesday, May 3rd @ 8:00 pm
Thursday, May 4th @ 8:00 pm
Friday, May 5th @ 8:00 pm
Saturday, May 6th @ 8:00 pm
Wednesday, May 10th @ 8:00 pm
Thursday, May 11th @ 8:00 pm
Friday, May 12th @ 8:00 pm
Saturday, May 13th @ 8:00 pm
Tuesday, May 16th @ 8:00 pm
Wednesday, May 17th @ 8:00 pm
Thursday, May 18th @ 8:00 pm
Friday, May 19th @ 8:00 pm
Tickets: $18 adults, $12 seniors and students. Purchase tickets at: http://lostnotfound.bpt.me
Kirby Fields received his MFA in Playwriting from Carnegie Mellon University. In 2012 UP Theater produced his play K Comma Joseph. In January 2017, a new play, Summer Session With The Bones Brigade, was featured as part of Labyrinth Theater's Up Next Series; and in June 2016 his one-act, Steal This Play, directed by Alex Keegan, was part of The Gallery Players' One-Act Play Festival in Brooklyn.
Alex Keegan's directing includes Shades (Cherry Lane Theatre), Baja Selkie (Williamstown)
UP Theater Company (James Bosley, Artistic Director) Eschewing crowd-pleasing chestnuts, UP Theater produces provocative new work by contemporary playwrights. Founded in 2010 by Inwood theater artists, UP is committed to bringing professional productions to Northern Manhattan. After 7 years and 10 full productions, UP has established a reputation for being gritty, rambunctious, and irreverent.
"One of the finest pieces of theatre I've seen in Off-Off Broadway Theater, more than enough to prove that Theater's best is often happening in out of the way places." UP Theater's Epic Poetry, New York Theater Now
www.uptheater.org ~Facebook: www.facebook.com/
*appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association ~ Equity approved showcase
Contact
Media Contact: Deirdre Moore Cipolla
deird111@gmail.com |
laura@uptheater.org
End
