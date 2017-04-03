News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
White Sock body intorduced at Biker Rags
The YOU RIDE® sock is made with drirelease® technology engineered with moisture management wicking perspiration away, keeping the foot dry in your boot. The drirelease® fiber blend off shoot is FreshGuard which prevents bacteria growth...so...No smelly feet! The instep feature keeps the sock in place, preventing bunching and ensuring riders comfort and peace of mind. It has a comfort band along the top while the crew length hits the leg in the right place. Let's not forget to mention the cushioned sole for comfort or the reinforced heel and toe allowing riders' longer wear.
This USA Made sock boasts a number of attributes that riders have been seeking.
Visit https://www.shiftthrottleandride.com for all the details on WHY we hear riders love this sock. Hunters tell us they're great too.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse