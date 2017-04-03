Majestic Hindu temple planned in New Jersey

End

-- A grand Hindu temple, Sri MahaPeriyava ManiMandapam, is reportedly being planned in Flemington area of Raritan Township in New Jersey.Raritan Township Planning Board is holding a public hearing on April 12 on "Application for Preliminary and Final Site Plan Proposed Use" of non-profit Sanatana Dharma Foundation Inc. (SDFI) of Skillman on this reportedly 10,482-square-foot house of worship.A 10-acres plot has been purchased for this proposed temple, which will become a weekly "devotion place with family", a place of satsang, a place for conducting all Vedic and religious events, and a place to strengthen bhakti, reports suggest.Meanwhile, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, commended efforts of temple leaders and area community towards realizing this Hindu temple.Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, further said that it was important to pass on Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions to coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society and hoped that this temple would help in this direction. Zed stressed that instead of running after materialism;we should focus on inner search and realization of Self and work towards achieving moksh (liberation), which was the goal of Hinduism.Trustees of SDFI, which ultimately wants to have such a temple in all major cities, include: Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Narayanan Krishnaswamy, Shivagiri Nallicheri, Srinivasan Natarajan, Shivakumar Nathan, Suriyanarayanan Subramanian and Aarthi Suriyanarayanan. Funds are being raised.Karen Gilbert and Jeff Kuhl are Mayor and Planning Board Chairman respectively of Raritan, which was incorporated as a township in 1838, deriving its name from Raritan Native American tribe.