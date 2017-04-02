News By Tag
JCC Wins Enactus Regional Competition
Springfield, MO – The Jarvis Christian College Enactus Team was named Regional Champion at the Enactus Regional Competition held on March 24, in Atlanta, GA. The Jarvis Christian College Team was represented by students, Brian Alexander, Carlos Villarreal and Cheston Living. In front of corporate judges, the JCC Enactus Team made a presentation about the impact of three signature community service projects:
· WEARABLE HEALTH MONITORING TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE – made possible from a grant from AIG Insurance Corporation
· NUTRITION AWARENESS INITIATIVE WITH POP-UP GARDENS IN BURLAP SACKS – made possible from a grant from the Robert Wood Foundation
· WOMES'S WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE – made possible by a grant from Walmart Corporation
The Jarvis Christian College Enactus Team will compete at the Enactus USA National Exposition in Kansas City, MO, May 21-23, 2017. Jarvis Christian College is one of 140 teams out of a field of 500 USA teams that qualified to compete in the Exposition. The JCC Team has competed and placed in this prestigious event for three years in a row. Advisor, Chestley Talley explains the success of Jarvis saying, "Jarvis Christian College prides itself on exposing our students to global issues that impact our society. Dr. Lester Newman, President of Jarvis Christian College makes sure that our students are provided the support and encouragement to participate in these initiatives. We believe this makes our students well rounded and prepares them to become leaders."
Jarvis Christian College (JCC) is a historically Black liberal arts, baccalaureate degree-granting institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).The College is a member of the United Negro College Fund and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
Enactus is a community of student, academic and business leaders committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and shape a better more sustainable world. Enactus has active teams on 1,710 colleges and university campuses in 36 nations.
Chestley Talley | Director of Career Services | (903) 730-4890 Ext. 4040 | ctalley@jarvis.edu
Tiffaney Haney l Program Managerl (417) 575-3528 l thaney@enactus.org
P.O. Box 1470 | U.S. Hwy. 80 East, PR7631 | Hawkins, TX 75765 | Phone: (903)730-4890 | Online: www.jarvis.edu
Chestley Talley
***@jarvis.edu
