Arctic Under Attack: Photojournalist Luca Bracali to Exhibit at European Parliame
Marco Affronte, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Italy organized the exhibition with the assistance of geologist Anna Balzarini to ensure continued attention by colleagues on critical issues of climate change affecting the arctic. Affronte is with the Greens–European Free Alliance and studied natural sciences at the University of Bologna. European Parliament Members continue to debate environmental issues facing the arctic. Last month, members rejected an all-out arctic drilling ban, but embraced an article in the non-binding resolution to ban oil and gas exploration in "icy waters."
According to NASA, the Arctic has been warming about twice as fast as the global average, with sea ice has been shrinking about 40% less than its summertime levels 35 years ago.
"For me it is very satisfying to exhibit inside the European Parliament and I thank Marco Affronte for the opportunity to do so," said Bracali. "But I am even more appreciative of his personal commitment to what I believe is a noble cause and the only tangible thing that truly belongs to all of us: our planet, which we all have the moral and civil duty to safeguard and protect."
Bracali began sounding the warning call about global environmental issues and shrinking ice about 10 years ago and has been working to document and educate about fragile and susceptible arctic environments ever since, from photographing starving polar bears in Canada to documenting rapidly melting glaciers in Iceland.
The exhibition will be visible April 10-12 on the third floor, ASP building D, in the heart of the Brussels Parliament. Of the 20 images to be displayed in Brussels, seven will be left as a gift by Bracali. The works may also be seen online at www.marcoaffronte.it.
About Luca Bracali:
Renowned photojournalist, conservationist, filmmaker and explorer Luca Bracali is based in his Tuscan hometown of Pistoia, Italy. He has travelled to 138 countries, is author of 10 books and winner of 8 prizes in international photo contests.
Since 2008 Bracali has been a member of Apecs (Association of Polar Early Career Scientists) for his contributions about environmental issues published in the media. In 2009 he was the only reporter to reach the geographic North Pole on skis. In 2010 Bracali debuted in the world of fine-art photography and his work has been as exhibited solo exhibitions, in museums and galleries in Rome, Sofia, Kiev, Odessa, Copenaghen, Montreal and New York.
A television director of Italy's Rai 1 since 2011, Bracali has also published four reportages in National Geographic. The Minor Planet Center in Cambridge named the 198,616th asteroid discovered after him.
Learn more about him and his work at: http://www.lucabracali.it/
