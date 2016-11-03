News By Tag
Kentucky Week for the Animals Celebration is Coming April 22-30, 2017!
The governor-proclaimed week spotlights educators, animal shelters, libraries, humane organizations, sanctuaries, businesses, youth, community leaders, decision makers and caring citizens in an action-packed compassionate week of fun-filled events.
The statewide celebration is designed to celebrate and recognize the unique and life-changing role that animals play in the lives of citizens through all walks of life. The week will bring underscore community spirit as people come together on behalf of the animals in the beautiful Bluegrass state that has given us a love and appreciation of horses unlike any other state in our great union.
This extraordinary week will feature awesome animal-themed events at Kentucky libraries, pet first aid classes, scores of awesome multiple pet adoption events, feedings for the farm animals, festivals and blessings of the animals, free and low cost spay/neuter opportunities, veggie events, activities to help the felines, dog training classes, unique ways to help the retired racehorses, student activities, pet food banks, free and/or low cost vaccinations, a salute to the working K-9's, the military and so very much more!
Every kind of fun-filled event imaginable is being planned for the amazing week approaching for Kentucky animals! Precious lives will be saved and communities transformed during this incredible week.
The 9th Annual Kentucky Week for the Animals will build new relationships for the animals and people in a community-strengthening manner. Visit the official website for complete contact and event information at http://kentuckyanimals.org/
