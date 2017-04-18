Folk Rockers Rennie Pincus and Bob Wolper Drop By the GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City

Folk Rock Duo "R & B" with Members RENNIE PINCUS and BOB WOLPER Perform on the GNY TV Show at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios. Friday, April 14, 2017. Time Warner Cable Channels 34 and 1995, 2pm.