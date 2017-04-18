News By Tag
Folk Rockers Rennie Pincus and Bob Wolper Drop By the GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City
Folk Rock Duo "R & B" with Members RENNIE PINCUS and BOB WOLPER Perform on the GNY TV Show at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios. Friday, April 14, 2017. Time Warner Cable Channels 34 and 1995, 2pm.
R&B is the folk rock duo of Rennie Pincus and Bob Wolper. Brothers from another Mother, they cover harmony driven songs from such incredible groups as Simon and Garfunkel, The Beatles, The Everly Brothers and many more.
R&B's Upcoming Performance:
The Bitter End
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
147 Bleeker Street
New York, New York
Performance Time: 7pm - 8pm
http://www.bitterend.com
For More Information:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/
For inquiries, bookings, tours, etc: renniepincus@
https://www.youtube.com/
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Ms. Broderick completed her TV Producer's Certification at Manhattan Neighborhood Network and launched her own talk/variety show, GingerNewYork. Segments of the show are aired LIVE at the MNN studios and taped at the Gibson Guitar showroom/Rehearsal Studios in New York City.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
