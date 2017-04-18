 
News By Tag
* Rennie Pincus
* Folk Music NYC
* Ginger Broderick
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432

Folk Rockers Rennie Pincus and Bob Wolper Drop By the GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City

Folk Rock Duo "R & B" with Members RENNIE PINCUS and BOB WOLPER Perform on the GNY TV Show at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios. Friday, April 14, 2017. Time Warner Cable Channels 34 and 1995, 2pm.
 
 
Bob Wolper (L) and Rennie Pincus (R) of the Folk Rock Group "R&B"
Bob Wolper (L) and Rennie Pincus (R) of the Folk Rock Group "R&B"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rennie Pincus
* Folk Music NYC
* Ginger Broderick

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Features

NEW YORK - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- GingerNewYork's TV show featuring - "R & B" - will re-air April 14, 2017 at 2:00pm available exclusively on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) Channels: 34 and 1995 (TWC) 82 (RCN) 33 (FIOS). The GingerNewYork/R&B segment was originally taped on Friday, August 19, 2016 at Manhattan Neighborhood Network Studio located at 537 W 59th Street, New York, New York.

R&B is the folk rock duo of Rennie Pincus and Bob Wolper. Brothers from another Mother, they cover harmony driven songs from such incredible groups as Simon and Garfunkel, The Beatles, The Everly Brothers and many more.

R&B's Upcoming Performance:

The Bitter End
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
147 Bleeker Street
New York, New York
Performance Time: 7pm - 8pm
http://www.bitterend.com

For More Information:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RNBDUO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/renniepincus
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/renniepincus

For inquiries, bookings, tours, etc: renniepincus@gmail.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHAu1BYgboA



GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Ms. Broderick completed her TV Producer's Certification at Manhattan Neighborhood Network and launched her own talk/variety show, GingerNewYork. Segments of the show are aired LIVE at the MNN studios and taped at the Gibson Guitar showroom/Rehearsal Studios in New York City.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/1432...

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Rennie Pincus, Folk Music NYC, Ginger Broderick
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GingerNewYork TV Show News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share