When Gregory GOrDon says he's Jesus, he's not crazy. Think he's nuts? More likely you're delusional
The Bible speaks of God sending the people "strong delusion, that they should believe a lie..." (2 Thess. 2:11) The lie is that someone, somehow, is going to mysteriously appear from the sky and save the world. If you believe that you are deluded.
His theory is Biblically sound and has recently been confirmed by Kermit Zarlow on the Patheos.com religious blog site. But no one takes him seriously. They all think he's crazy. The problem is that GOrDon had a psychiatric diagnosis of being Schizo-Affective. It is a diagnosis that mimics Schizophrenia with symptoms such as seeing things and hearing voices. That was until last week.
GOrDon's new diagnosis is that of being a Poly-Substance abuser. In other words, he's not crazy he just likes to get high. Real High. Well you say that is just as bad. "He still thinks he's God so that means he's crazy." Not so. Psalms 82:5 states: "Ye are Gods, and all of you children of the Most High."
This new state of affairs has put GOrDon in the driver's seat. "I never really thought that I was a lunatic." says GOrDon "Even on the day I broke into Reagan's house I had seen a Psychiatrist who cleared me psychiatrically."
GOrDon takes issue with the whole standard interpretation of the events surrounding his coming. The accepted "Left Behind" scenario is so far out there that it is no wonder people choose not to be Christian. The basics of that theory were invented in the late 1800's by a woman named Margret McDonald. In it she had visions of seeing Christ coming from the sky. "Faith or no faith it doesn't matter. No one is going to mysteriously appear from the sky to save us. I have a plan that will save the world."
The plan is to change the universal computer keyboard from QWERTY to Colemak. Switching the world's keyboards from QWERTY to Colemak will start an economic boom the likes of which has not been seen since the start of the Industrial Revolution. The Colemak keyboard is much more efficient than the QWERTY. It takes two Colemak Keyboardists to do the work of three on the QWERTY. But efficiency is not the reason the Colmak Solution is of paramount importance. It is of paramount importance because it prevents its users from developing Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and other Repetitive Strain Injuries.
For up to date information see: http://Jesus.bio
Apr 08, 2017