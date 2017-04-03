News By Tag
FairTSA Announces Licensing Agreement with Castanhal Companhia Textil
Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance new Licensee Partner is Castanhal Companhia Textil, a sustainable manufacturer of jute products, based in Castanhal, Brazil.
Founded in 1966 by the Brenno Pacheco Borges Group, they are the largest manufacturer of jute products in the Americas.
Castanhal is a company that protects the environment and supports the integration of people and nature in a sustainable way. Jute cultivation is a crop that is totally integrated with the Amazonian Biome because it is planted in the river gutters without causing burning or deforestation. Also agrochemicals, herbicides or fungicides are not used. The fertilization is naturally done by the humus left by the floods of the Amazonian rivers.
The cultivation of jute is also responsible for bringing income to the families of the interior of the Amazon. As the planting grounds are small, the production of jute is done manually by riverine families. Currently, around 15,000 families in the states of Amazonas and Pará have their only source of income in jute. Castanhal produces jute bags for packaging of coffee, potatoes, cocoa and nuts, along with natural and colored fabrics for various purposes and applications, yarn and other jute materials.
Castanhal continually invests in improving the quality of life of its employees and families, including a multi-use sports and recreation complex. They maintain a school for children of employees, focused on early childhood education through 4th grade. They also have a permanent program to encourage education through school agreements, as well as scholarships for staff. In addition, through regular inspections the company seeks to maintain a safe and healthy work environment for everyone. Thanks to actions such as these and the sponsorship of child and adolescent support organizations, the company has been awarded the Abrinq Seal for being a child-friendly company. http://resourcefnd.org/
"We are very pleased to be working with an extraordinary company like Castanhal, supporting their stellar agriculture and business practices," said Dr. Winfried Fuchshofen, FairTSA Executive Director. "Their commitment to environmental social responsibility, and the wellbeing of their workers is a great fit for our business model."
Fair TSA is a New Lebanon, NY, based innovative Fair Trade program working in world-wide partnership with established ISO/IEC 17065:2012 accredited organic certifiers to provide zero-carbon, lowest cost, fully transparent, shortest cycle certifications, incorporating a mandatory community development component and project-based accountability. For more information, go to http://www.fairtsa.org/
Contact
Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance
518 794 0286
***@fairtsp.com
